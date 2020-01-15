Canada is engaged in cold weather tests, fly-offs between competing fighter jets

Canadian Forces CF = 18 Hornet completes one of the different flypasts on CFB Trenton before landing.

Canada will not conduct a fly-off between fighter jets competing to become the country’s new fighter plane, nor will it test to see how such planes perform under cold weather conditions.

The decision not to proceed with such tests in the context of Canada’s future $ 19 billion purchase plan for combat aircraft is in contrast to Finland, which is considering the same aircraft as Canada, for its new jet fleet. Each competing space company must provide Finland with two aircraft to test at low temperatures and to be evaluated under real operating conditions.

Public services and tendering Canada has confirmed that Canada will not conduct fly-offs between competing jet aircraft or tests for cold weather operations such as Finland started.

“We have no plans for such an exercise,” said spokeswoman Stéfanie Hamel.

Finland and Canada are considering the Boeing Super Hornet, Lockheed Martin F-35 and Saab Gripen. The Finnish Air Force is also testing the Dassault Rafale and the Eurofighter Typhoon, both of which withdrew from the Canadian competition due to concerns that the process had been rigged to favor the F-35.

Finland hopes to buy 64 aircraft. Canada will buy 88 aircraft.

Representatives of the Canadian aerospace industry say that both competing companies and allied air forces can provide Canada with results of tests they have conducted with the competing aircraft.

Finland could have chosen the same route, but its procurement staff wants to ensure that the country gets value for money, since the project costs around $ 14 billion.

The Finnish Ministry of Defense program manager, Lauri Puranen, outlined in a blog post the comprehensive tests that will be conducted and the reasons for not relying on tests conducted by others. “The Finnish operating environment and operating methods may differ from the weather and light conditions of other users,” Puranen said. “Winter conditions influence the functioning of the multifunction hunter and in particular the performance of electro-optical systems, but possibly also other active and passive systems.”

The fighter jets are tested on the ground, in the air and during takeoff and landing, he added.

The testing of the competing aircraft is currently underway.

Another series of tests with the jets participating in flight operations and a simulated long war game will be conducted later this year by the Finnish Air Force.

Finland expects to select a winner for the aircraft program in 2021. The planes, which will replace the current F-18 fleet of Finland, are expected in 2025.

The Canadian government expects to submit bids for its fighter program at the end of March. A winning bidder must be determined early in 2022. The first aircraft was to be delivered to the Royal Canadian Air Force by 2025.

Information about how Canada intends to evaluate the jets is limited. But Public Services and Procurement Canada has noted that technical merit will make up the majority of the rating at 60 percent. The costs and economic benefits that Canada can offer are each worth 20 percent.

Lockheed Martin’s rivals are concerned that competition is designed to favor the F-35. This newspaper reported last year that the requirements for the new jets emphasize strategic attacks and ground target attacks during foreign missions. That criterion seems to benefit the F-35. In addition, the federal government changed the criteria for assessing industrial benefits after the US government threatened to remove the F-35 from the competition.

The conservative government had previously chosen the F-35 as the new jet from the Air Force, but renounced that plan after concerns about technology and growing costs.

During the 2015 election campaign, Justin Trudeau promised that his government would not buy the F-35. But at the same time, Trudeau stated that his government would hold open competition for the hunter’s purchase.

The liberal government has withdrawn from its promise to freeze the F-35 and the aircraft is now seen as a leader in the competition because it has many supporters in the Royal Canadian Air Force. Many of Canada’s allies are planning to fly the aircraft.

Canada is a partner in the F-35 program and has contributed to financing the development of the aircraft.

