Canada has the fourth case of new coronavirus, but officials say it’s a mild paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“The feeling is that the viral load was also very low,” he said, referring to the amount of virus in a person’s body. “Nevertheless, to be thorough and as a precaution, it must be turned into a positive case.”

Dr. Vanessa Allen, head of medical microbiology for the Ontario Public Health Laboratory, explained that the tests are evolving and that the Ontario laboratory applied two tests to the sample versus five in the national laboratory. All other negative cases of Ontario have been re-tested with a more sensitive test and remain negative, she said. The national laboratory has also almost finished re-testing those samples and has found no other positive points, Allen said.

Dr. Barbara Yaffe, associate chief medical officer of health in Ontario, said that a person is considered virus-free as soon as two tests are negative for at least 24 hours.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said the Ontario public health system has shown a “remarkable” response to the new virus.

“As we learn more about the new 2019 coronavirus, related tools and procedures become more precise and effective,” she said in a statement. “Every Ontarian must be able to fully trust that these efforts from our dedicated healthcare professionals will keep them safe. Because of their hard work, the risk for Ontarians remains low. “

The woman in the new case had no symptoms when she returned to Canada, but has since been in self-isolation and has left her home alone to go to the hospital, where the staff wore protective clothing, Dr. Chris Mackie, the medical officer of health for the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

“The patient is in isolation at home,” he said. “She is doing great now. She has been doing well for a few days.”

The woman is a student at Western University, but has not been on campus since her return to London, the school said in a statement.

Both her parents were sick at a Wuhan hospital, Mackie said, but their illnesses were mild, so they were not tested for the new corona virus.

“That is one of the reasons why she was particularly alert to the problems,” he said.

Earlier Friday, a Toronto hospital fired a man with the first confirmed case of Canada of the new corona virus.

Sunnybrook Health Sciences Center said he is now recovering at home with his wife, who also got sick with the virus.

“During the week, his status continued to improve to the point where he no longer needed patient care,” the hospital said in a statement. “Sunnybrook has maintained contact with Toronto Public Health, who will continue to monitor the patient in his home.”

The man in his fifties traveled from China to Toronto last week and was Canada’s first case with the virus. The patient’s wife, who was traveling with him, also fell ill, but had less severe symptoms and was at home in self-isolation.

The other confirmed case of Canada is a person in British Columbia, who also sits alone at home. That case is also related to recent trips.

The new coronavirus has now infected nearly 10,000 people around the world and the World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a global emergency.

From Friday evening, China had 11,791 confirmed cases with a death toll of 259. The vast majority were in Hubei province and the capital, Wuhan, where the first diseases were discovered in December. No deaths were reported outside of China.

The WHO said that most people with the disease had milder cases, although 20 percent experienced severe symptoms. Symptoms include fever and cough, and in severe cases shortness of breath and pneumonia.

Canadian officials have said that the measures to prevent the spread of the disease in this country are working and that there is no need to change plans.

In the United States, officials issued a two-week quarantine order for the 195 Americans who had been evacuated from Wuhan earlier this week.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 31, 2020.

– with files from The Associated Press

Allison Jones, The Canadian Press