Canada destroyed Australian women 34-0 in the semi-finals

“Our discipline and lack of intensity regarding the breakdown let us down,” said coach John Manenti.

“It is a couple of times now that we went into tight matches and let ourselves down with a performance that doesn’t match what we do.

“Everyone really wants to do it well [we] are at home here. The reality is that after we started chasing the game it got worse and worse. We have to be more relaxed when we get back.”

Star Charlotte Caslick was moved to tears after the loss while others sought comfort in the arms of families in the stands. Caslick missed Sydney last year due to injury, while Cherry played in front of her little daughter Alice for the first time.

“They want to do it well at home. To be fair … they’re really tough on themselves no matter where we are, but at home here in front of the family …” said Manenti.

“We prepared well and felt in great shape to go deep into the tournament. Not being in the final is heartbreaking.”

Devastated: Emma Tonegato is comforted in Australia after losing to Canada. Photo credit: Getty

It was particularly difficult for a team that stormed on the first day to score 67 points in two games and keep both opponents goalless. They opened the third day with a close 14:10 win over France and were confident that they could take on Canada physically.

But they only came into the guest half in the last minute of the first half and the attacking weapon Ellia Green was well packed by the defense.

“We have great attack weapons, but if you play without football, and even with Ellia – she’s finished, but she ran on body rather than space, and they’re a large, physical team that can handle it.” Said Manenti.

“We have to make better use of them so that they run into space and are not constantly stuck in traffic. They have defended themselves well, thanks to them, they are a good team and are consistently at the top end of the tournament. There is no shame.” I lost to them, but I’m not happy with the way we played. “

Pam Buisa was awarded CanadaCredit: Getty

Canada has once again demonstrated that the Tokyo Olympics in July are about medals, with strong runners and aggressive breakdown tactics.

Kaili Lukan opened the game before captain Ghisaline Landry made it 12-0 at halftime. Australia started halftime without captain Sharni Williams, who was sentenced to sin for foul play, and Canada made two more attempts before returning. Cassie Staples was sentenced to sin for a high tackle trying to save Keyara Wardley’s attempt to save. Wardley scored again to 29: 0 and Karen Paquin to 34: 0.

“I feel for the girls because I know they’re better than that and we’re going to let them down,” said Manenti.

