Canada beats the US in a 3-on-3 ladies game on NHL All-Star Weekend

ST. LOUIS – Melodie Daoust and Rebecca Johnston scored to give Canada a 2-1 win over the United States in a 3-on-3 women’s match on Friday during the NHL’s all-star skills competitions.

Johnston scored the only goal of the first period only 1:20 to give Canada a 1-0 lead. Daoust doubled the lead three minutes in the second.

Hilary Knight scored to bring the US into a goal in the second period, but Canadian goalkeeper Ann-Renee Desbiens kept the Americans at bay for the rest of the way, including a solid save on a shot by Alex Carpenter with just over one minute to go.

The game contained two 10-minute periods.

The Canadian roster for the 3-in-3 game for women also included Marie-Philip Poulin, Meghan Agosta, Blayre Turnbull, Sarah Nurse, Natalie Spooner, Renata Fast and Laura Fortino.

The American team also had Brianna Decker, Kendall Coyne Schofield, Amanda Kessel, Annie Pankowski, Jocelyn Lamoureux-Davidson, Kacey Bellamy, Lee Stecklein, Alex Rigsby and Alex Cavallini.

Poulin got a handful of opportunities late in the first period, but Cavallini stopped them all to keep her team in the game.

Famer Jayna Hefford’s Hockey Hall coached Canada in the 3-on-3 confrontation. Twice Olympic medalist Cammi Granato, also a Hall of Famer, coached the American team.