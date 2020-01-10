Canada beats Mexico 3-0 in the Olympic qualification tournament men's volleyball | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

With the Mexicans on the ropes, Canada took no chances in the third and rushed to a 13-4 lead.

Canada plays number 18 Cuba on Saturday and closes the tournament on Sunday against number 24 Puerto Rico.

The men qualified for the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio after an absence in the Summer Games of almost a quarter of a century. The 12th placed Canadians bowed to Russia in the quarterfinals.

While the men play in the Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver, the Canadian women’s team plays in an Olympic qualifier in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

The Canadian women became ninth in 1996 in their last Olympic appearance.

Five Canadian teams – rugby sevens for men and women, softball for women, hockey for men and water polo for women – have already qualified for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. That corresponds to the earlier high point of a non-boycotted game – with the exception of the 1976 Olympics in Montreal when the country hosted nine teams.

In addition to the volleyball teams, basketball and football teams also have the opportunity to save their tickets to Tokyo.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 10, 2020.

Jim Morris, The Canadian Press