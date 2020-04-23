Can your pet charge? Howie Mandel has a perfect solution to protect your dog

There were 180,784 deaths worldwide due to COVID-19. People are advised to wear face masks in public and practice social distancing to prevent the spread of the deadly virus. Does this mean our animals are also at risk? According to new research, it seems that the answer is yes. This comes after two cats in New York tested positive for COVID-19 becoming the first pet cases in the United States.

The two cats that tested positive in New York showed mild signs of respiratory illness. They have been tested by a veterinarian and do not live under the same roof. Both cats are expected to recover fully. One of the cat owners also tested positive for COVID-19. What does the relationship between the two diagnoses mean?

Cats and dogs are testing for the virus around the world

Researchers in laboratories are looking into the possibility of dogs and cats becoming infected with COVID-19 and how this may have happened. So far in Hong Kong, there were 17 dogs and cats living with COVID-19 patients and all of them have been tested. Two of the dogs that were tested were positive, however, neither showed any symptoms or abnormal behavior. Another Hong Kong cat that was not part of this study also tested positive for COVID-19 after its owner began experiencing symptoms. The cat experienced no symptoms. There was also another case of an infected cat in Belgium.

The cat owner was also positive on COVID-19 after traveling to northern Italy, a heavily infected area. This cat experienced symptoms such as respiratory problems and vomiting. And finally, in Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the virus, 102 cats were tested for COVID-19. Only 15 of them tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies. This indicates that these cats were exposed to the virus at some point, but only three of the cats were owned by COVID-19 patients. This raised some questions about how the other 12 cats were exposed to the virus. Speaking of cats, a tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York also tested positive for COVID-19. He experienced a decrease in appetite and a dry cough but is expected to recover. Some other zoo animals have also experienced a dry cough, but are now on hold.

Howie Mandel trained his dog to wear a face mask

After reading all of this, you may feel a little paranoid about your pet’s safety. American talent judge Howie Mandel has just found a way to keep his dog from getting sick. He posted an Instagram video showing his dog wearing a face mask on his own. She read the video “I trained her in 1 hour of surprise”. It’s totally amazing how smart the dog is. She is more than able to cover her mouth with the mask by herself. Has anyone else trained their animals to do this?

It’s no secret that Mandel is a germophobe. He was even introduced to the “AGT” ensemble dressed in a cotton suit at the start of the outbreak. Since he already had concerns about the germs before the coronavirus started, Mandel is taking these extra precautions to keep the germs away. He also made it clear that it is not necessary to shake hands and have contact. He thinks people should just pump their fists or touch elbows even after the virus is over.

However, Mandel spoke in The View about how he was already prepared for a virus like COVID-19 because he was always aware of spreading germs. He already had hazmat masks, gloves and suits before the virus started. And now he looks like he has a bunch of masks for his dog and family to walk around. Mandel’s house is certainly crowded with essentials and hand sanitizer during this time.

How to protect your pets from COVID-19

While it may be surprising to read about the pets of other people infected with COVID-19, researchers say they don’t care as much. U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people infected with COVID-19 limit contact with their pets. This includes avoiding petting, licking, and sharing food and utensils. It is important to note that cases of COVID-19 in pets have been rare. It does not appear that your animals wear face masks is absolutely necessary, as the likelihood of them becoming infected is very slim.

A spokesman for the Hong Kong Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation said: “These results of COVID-19 tests indicate that dogs and cats are not easily infected with this virus and there is no evidence that they play a role in the spread of the virus. ” This further demonstrates the fact that pets do not even suffer from symptoms if they have the virus which is rare in itself.

The American Veterinary Medical Association also recommends taking normal precautions when cleaning boxes and eating animals. Contact should be limited if the owner of a pet is positive with COVID-19. Someone might even take care of the pet while the owner is in order.

