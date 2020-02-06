Can you win this Fall Out Boy “Infinity On High” quiz?

(Photo via YouTube)

It has been more than ten years since Fall Out Boy have dropped their iconic record Infinite on high, who turns 13 today.

The album contained some of the band’s most iconic songs that helped the soundtrack in the 00s, and we are certainly still singing along with these front-to-back classics.

Because it was so long ago that the album was released, we enjoyed testing your Fall Out Boy knowledge with this album trivia quiz. Try it below yourself!

More about Fall Out Boy

In honor of 10 years of Infinity On High in 2017, we sat down with bass player Pete Wentz to talk about the lasting legacy of Fall Out Boy’s third studio album. Appeared in the March issue (AP 344), with cover stars Hey Violet, you’ll see an excerpt below.

How many songs did you write for the album?



PETE WENTZ: People always ask if there were (were) any numbers. We usually do 18 songs for the demo phase. But they are ready so early in the process, many of those parts eventually get Frankensteined in other songs. We usually do not end with full versions of numbers. There is no such thing, a completely different album or something like that. (Laughs)

As much as everyone hopes and prays.

Yes! Like, I understand that, I’m all of: “Where are the Black Album outtakes?” I think it’s very rare for an album to end with a song that doesn’t make the album a gem. You may get something from the era that sounds the same, but if it’s a gem, it’s on the album because someone doesn’t leave it on the album.

Are there numbers that stay with you?

I heard someone do a cover of “The (After) Life Of The Party” online. We played that song often, and that’s one that I’d like to play again. At that time there was (was) a large group of us from the suburbs of Chicago who moved to LA, and everything happened at once – that song is so much about that. It is a glimpse into that life.

Would you ever do a tour with deep cuts as a set list?

If we have played some smaller shows, that is definitely something we would do. The danger of doing that – and we’ve done it a few times – when you do that in an arena, it doesn’t always work, because the majority of people don’t know the song. (Laughs) If we did smaller shows or tours, that would be a lot of fun. Or, like, a medley of those songs. You have to control all your fan bases.

Fall Out Boy is going on a Hella Mega tour this summer with Green Day and Weezer. It starts on June 13 in France and more information is available here.

dates:

06/13 – Paris, FR @ La Defense Arena

06/14 – Groningen, NL @ Tadspark

06/17 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

06 / 19-20 – Hradec Králové, CZ @ Rock For People 2020

06/21 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst Happel Stadium

06/24 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park

26/06 – London, UK @ London Stadium

27/06 – Huddersfield, UK @ The John Smith stadium

29/06 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena

07/17 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park

07/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

07/24 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park

25/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium

28/07 – Commerce City, the sports park of CO @ DICK

07/31 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field

08/01 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

08/05 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

08/06 – Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field

08/08 – Atlanta, GA @ SunTrust Park

08/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field

08/13 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

08/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park

08/16 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

08/19 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

08/21 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

08/22 – New York, NY @ Citi Field

08/24 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Center

27/08 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

08/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park