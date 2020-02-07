Can you rock with Brandon ?!

DETROIT – Brandon Roux: If you know me, you know that I love music. I like a lot of genres, but I’m spiritually moved by and drawn to harder rock’n’roll. What are we talking about here? Here are some examples of my taste: I took my 16-year-old son to the Slipknot / Volbeat show last summer. I brought my brother-in-law (Phil Collins – seriously, that’s his name) to an incredible Sevedust show at the machine shop in Flint last spring, and my Sirius / XM transmitters of choice are mainly channels 37 through 41. From Octane until Turbo mixed with Ozzys Boneyard and Hair Nation.

Friday morning at Local 4 News Today we announced that the band Guns N ‘Roses is coming to Comerica Park this summer. This band has a place in my heart like no other. It was this band that saved me from high school rock’n’roll. I liked all of these crazy hairspray bands like The Bullet Boys, Tesla, White Lion and Cinderella. There were some great ones, but there were 10 bad bands for every good one. Radio stations and concert halls in the 1980s that saturated the waves of the air everywhere and from which you could not escape. It was too much of the same old song and dance. Then came the day the music didn’t die. “Appetite for Destruction” was Gn’s first album with “Welcome To The Jungle”, “Sweet Child Of Mine” and “Paradise City”. If I’m honest, I go to karaoke. Brownstone ’from the same album.

The band next released a partly live, partly acoustic EP called “G n R Lies” and it was a solid, quick sequel to the first album. The only album I’ve ever been waiting for was for Guns N’Roses Use Your Illusion I & II. I then saw the first official show of this tour from the 10th row in Alpine Valley, Wisconsin on May 24, 1991. Axl Rose threw his headscarf to me and I think we made eye contact. I know what you think and you are right about my stalker, the schoolgirl who used to take to the streets.

I swear when I start with good, hard rock’n’roll, I feel like a high school student again. I feel the music put me in a young, energetic state and I can’t get enough. That is, until you hear bands like Guns N’Roses, Van Halen, U2 and The Cure on classic rock stations. What? How did I get on stage where my youthful music is now classic rock? I refuse to believe it. For me, Classic Rock belongs to Led Zeppelin, The Stones, The Beatles and Bob Seger. So if you guess … I’m more likely to go to The Rolling Stones concert at Ford Field in June or Guns N’Roses concert at Comerica Park in July? Don’t cry, you don’t need civil war, just use a little patience. I’m going to go in the ring because it’s been 14 years since I saw the only weapon! Tickets are on sale, as we mentioned in Local 4 News Today, Friday morning.

Here’s what we’re working on on Monday, February 10th at Local 4 News Today:

Every morning – weather & traffic in the 4s

Paul Gross: It looks like we’ll be dry Monday through Wednesday next week. Before the next storm system, we have to talk about approaches for the Thursday / Friday period.

Get the full forecast Here

Check the traffic conditions in your neighborhood here

All Morning – Rhonda’s Brag Book surprise

Rhonda surprises another outstanding student with her Brag Book Award! See where she shows up on Monday morning.

Do you know a young person who really makes a difference in our community? An outstanding student, volunteer, top athlete – or an all-round incredible person? We want you to share your ClickOnDetroit information and put it in Rhonda Walker’s brag book!

6:10 a.m. – Money Monday

Rod Meloni, Money Monday’s Local 4 Business Editor, will focus on The Secure Act. The law was signed in January. See how this affects your retirement.

6:40 am – Profile of the black history month

Throughout the month we will think about Black History Month. We’ll highlight incredible locals and fascinating places in Metro Detroit that leave their mark on history. On Monday, Evrod Cassimy speaks to a former Detroit Lion who has made a name for himself in the food industry and mentoring.

ICYMI

National Holidays: February 10th

National day of cleaning your computer

National Cream Cheese Brownie Day

National home guarantee day

National Umbrella Day

Story highlights: February 10

In 1967, the 25th amendment to the U.S. Constitution dealing with the President’s disability and succession was ratified when Minnesota and Nevada passed it.

In 1968, the American figure skater Peggy Fleming (19) in Grenoble (France) won the only gold medal in the USA at the Olympic Winter Games in women’s singles. (Gabriele Seyfert from East Germany won the silver medal, Hana Maskova from Czechoslovakia the bronze.)

In 1992, boxer Mike Tyson was convicted in Indianapolis of raping Miss Black America’s candidate Desiree Washington. (Tyson was in prison for three years.) Author Alex Haley died in Seattle at the age of 70.

Celebrity Birthdays: February 10th

Are you celebrating a birthday Monday? Submit a Sunshine Award here and we could say your name on Local 4 News Today during our 6 o’clock show.

Who do you share a birthday with?

Actor Robert Wagner is 90.

The singer Roberta Flack is 83 years old.

Actress Laura Dern is 53.

Actress Elizabeth Banks is 46.

Actor Max Brown (“Beauty and the Beast”, “The Tudors”) is 39 years old.

Actress Emma Roberts is 29.

