It’s time to celebrate one of the first big labels of our favorite genre bending duos, Ship. twenty one pilots released the album on January 8, 2013, and we’ve been hooked ever since.

It’s been seven years since Tyler joseph and Josh Dun cast the spell “Hold on you” and “Autoradio” on the world that left us more envious. After all these years, it’s time to see how well you remember Ship anecdotes.

21 pilots spent much of 2019 on tour to support Trench. With the Bandito tour starting in 2018 and continuing until 2019 with several occasional and festival appearances, it is not surprising that the group obtained a place on BillboardEnd of the year is one of the most profitable tours of 2019.

In September 2018, the group returned to the scene after a one-year hiatus. They were hosted in London for an intimate club show, A Complete Diversion. A month later, they launched the first leg of Bandito’s tour with Max Frost and AWOLNATION.

With most of the year spent on the road, Billboard reports that twenty-one pilots finished 36th in their Top 40 tours. The group’s tour brought in $ 49.1 million, with 726,952 Clique members attending 62 shows in total.

After two concerts in Anaheim, California in early December, the duo met KROQ for an interview, where they revealed that they are unlikely to disappear soon in reference to their work on future albums.

“Traveling the world now and being in a position where we know people are going to be there, we know people are going to introduce themselves, it’s really special,” says Joseph. “It’s something we don’t take for granted.”

Regarding upcoming releases, the group has said it will likely not go away as it has in the past.

“I think getting off the grid completely was difficult for both of us,” said Dun. “I don’t know if that would be it. We are both connected to always want to do something that pushes us forward.”

Discover the full interview with 21 pilots here.