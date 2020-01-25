[Photos via YouTube]

Honestly we are never in the mood to listen to some Pierce the veil. Remaining essential for more than a decade, their songs have become essential additions to any playlist that we will listen to repeatedly.

The group is preparing to release an album this year, so we thought it would be appropriate to take a look into the past and test your knowledge of certain lyrics by Pierce the Veil.

Take our quiz below to see if you can match the right lyrics with the right Pierce the Veil album.

While working hard on their new album, Pierce The Veil frontman Vic Fuentes teased new music. In a series of Instagram stories, the singer showed us how he uses his software to superimpose his voice.

Fuentes shows us the melody of the song, then how he superimposes them with harmonies and falsetto. While what we hear is incredibly brief, Fuentes ends the videos by saying that he can’t wait for us to hear the song.

Fuentes used Pierce The Veil’s social account instead of his to demonstrate the registration process.

In the video series, Fuentes begins by talking about what he does.

So I’m working on a demo right now. I am working on a vocal harmony part. And as some of you may know by listening to our music, I like to do tons of vocal harmonies, tons of moving, swirling and layered things with my voice. And I’m working on a piece like that right now. I thought I could show you how I do it.

Fuentes then plays his stacked voices for us and continues to build the overlay until he plays all the records together. He ends by discussing the demo.

“And that’s how I do it,” says Fuentes. “I hope you enjoyed it. I can’t wait to show you the song. “Watch the videos here.