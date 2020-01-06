Loading...

My Chemical Romance have won the hearts of many, and for good reason. From the albums we bonded with most of all to the live cinematic performances that made us cry, the band’s artistic talent is just something we will never forget.

To make things even better, the group recently met after a six-year hiatus, which only means that there may be more to love soon.

In honor of the meeting, you have probably listened to all of MCR’s discography on repeat, and you are not alone. Test your knowledge of My Chemical Romance lyrics to see if you can match them with the appropriate albums.

It’s crazy to think that My Chemical Romance officially exists since 2001. It’s been almost 20 years. Given this wild fact, it makes sense that Gerard Way and the gang was touring with a lot of groups and seeing a lot of people. Buddy nielsen of Senses Fail just shared one of these wonderful moments.

The image is of Nielsen and Way in 2004, smiling to the ears a month later Three cheers for sweet revenge came out of.

In a touching Instagram post, the singer from Senses Fail posted a photo describing a time when My Chemical Romance was not the biggest group in the world.

Now thousands of fans have immediately sold their reunion show. Tens of thousands of people have watched videos showing the whole. The world can’t get enough of my Chemical Romance. It hasn’t always been like that, Nielsen recalls.

Gerard from @mychemicalromance and I at Toad’s Place New Haven, CT summer 2004. Three Cheers had been released a month ago. We both played half of @vanswarpedtour and hopped on a bus back home. The shows mainly took place in clubs of 300 caps and below and every day we showed that there was already a huge line around the block. It was so incredible to be with them at such a monumental time in their careers. They were going to be the biggest group in the world and it was really special to see them realize that everything they wanted was going on at the time. It was the last touring show and the next time I saw them, a few weeks later, they were on TRL. The rest is history.