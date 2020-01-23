(Photos: Brendon Urie / YouTube, Bring Me the Horizon / YouTube, blink-182 / Brennan Schnell (Wiki Commons), Fall Out Boy / YouTube)

Collaborations have stood the test of time to remind us that we often work better as a team than by ourselves. John Lennon and Paul Mccartney for example. Like Lennon and McCartney, Elton John and lyricist Bernie Taupin discovered in the late 1960s that their teamwork was more brilliant than their individual works.

When bands add another talented musician to the mix, the result has the potential to be absolutely crazy. We have gathered some of our favorite scene collaborations which we don’t know how we have ever lived without. See if you remember who appeared on which track below.

More on collaboration avenues

Ozzy Osbourne is no stranger to collaborations in the scene and has even proven that he will go into genres he has never tried before, as with Post Malone on “Take What You Want”. As new details are revealed on Ozzy’s latest solo album, it seems that an abundance of collaborations is looming in the future.

His latest release is the eponymous track from his next album on February 21, Ordinary man. The eponymous title features the Rocket Man himself, Elton John. Check out the song below.

The song is an incredible ballad, with John swinging his verse like a god. Ozzy commented on the collaborations and “Ordinary Man” in particular.

“Everything has just come together,” said Ozzy of the invited stars. “Slash is a dear friend, just like Elton. When I was writing” Ordinary Man “, it reminded me of an old Elton song, and I said to Sharon,” I wonder if he’ll sing it? “We asked, and lo and behold, he agreed and sings and plays the piano on the song.”

Speaking of the song, Ozzy discusses his status as a musician. “There is a phrase in” Ordinary Man “where I sing,” I don’t want to die an ordinary man “, which I don’t think I’m going to do,” said Ozzy, laughing.

“It was a lot of fun to do, although it was very different from my other albums,” says Ozzy. “We recorded it quickly, which I haven’t done since the first Black Sabbath album. It made it a different process, which I really enjoyed. “

Ordinary man can be pre-ordered here. It offers collaborations with cut of Guns N ’Roses, Post Malone, Tom morello of Rage against the machine and Elton John.