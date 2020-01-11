Loading...

Noose and Stone sour singer Corey taylor is undoubtedly one of the greatest metal singers of all time, with his vast range, his sense of dynamic melody and his ability to perfectly capture the angry emotions in his lyrics. The musician’s fans tirelessly choose each of his movements, including his many guest feature films with artists such as Fall in reverse, Kid bookie, Korn, Soulfly and tons more.

How well do you think you know Taylor’s lyrics? See if you can match its lines to the correct project below.

Stone Sour guitarist Josh Rand said the group would drop new songs, demos, and live tracks throughout 2020.

Rand explains that while the band is taking downtime, they want the fans to have something new to discover. The original material will go back to its beginnings in 1992 and will continue until now.

“I think it’s going to be really cool, and it will give an overview of how we work as a group,” said Rand. “It’s an interesting thing to hear stuff in its raw, unpolished form as you hear it on a finished record. There is a cruelty that is cool.”

The guitarist also says that the group has something special planned for next summer, although he cannot reveal details yet.

“It’s a mix of everything – live stuff, demo stuff, new songs that haven’t been heard,” he said. “It will be really cool, and we’re all very excited about it, but I can’t say too much yet.”

Stone Sour is also in the process of hooking up their next album, but as usual with them, no release date has yet been confirmed.

“We sort of take one thing at a time,” he explains. “Corey still has a full year on tour with Slipknot, and he plans to work on his solo record. So there is no real schedule for us. It’s always like that.”