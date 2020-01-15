Creed Bratton as Creed Bratton, an essential character in ‘The Office’

During The Office’s nine seasons, Creed Bratton became an integral part of the Dunder Mifflin family. But did you know that the beloved, quirky character was almost cut off in season two of the show?

In the latest episode of Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey’s podcast “Office Ladies”, the real Creed Bratton (who plays the character “Creed Bratton” in “The Office”) came over to talk about his first big episode “Halloween”. Runners almost had Michael Fire Creed instead of Devon White (played by Devon Abner).

In the fifth episode of season 2, Michael has a hard time deciding which employee to fire. Corporate told him he had to fire someone in October for budget cuts, but Michael Scott-style waits until the last day of the month to deliver the bad news. It’s Halloween too. While everyone is eagerly awaiting Michael’s decision, they are also wearing their Halloween costumes, which makes everything a bit more chaotic.

When it was time to decide which character to fire in the episode, Fisher remembered that showrunner Greg Daniels couldn’t fire regular actors from the series because they all had contracts. She also said that he didn’t want to fire any of the supporting actors who didn’t have contracts because they were already so well established that Creed and Devon, who were the two background actors on stage at the time, were left with the show.

“Greg found Devon had a theater contract and was going on tour,” Fischer said on the podcast, but Bratton added that Daniels didn’t decide which character to fire until the shoot.

“He said to us:” One of you will have to go, but we don’t know yet. We’ll shoot you both and see how it works, “said Bratton.” I remember I was a little nervous and Devon and I were friends. ”

Since Creed was a background character in the series, this was his first official episode. When Bratton was given a script with six and a half pages of dialogue, he knew he had to put everything in preparation.

“I remember Ken dropping the script and saying, ‘Okay, here it is. This is your moment.’ And I had memorized it forwards and backwards, I set a timer on a small recorder, and subliminally at two and three in the morning it started and played the lines while I slept, “said Bratton. “No kidding. I had it back and forth. I knew this was the Rubicon. My intuition said, ‘This is it.'”

The preparation must have worked because Michael ended up firing Devon after a cult scene in which he unsuccessfully tried to fire Creed. Bratton said he is still so fond of the scene he shared with Steve Carell.

Creed became one of the most popular characters in the series and, thankfully, stayed with Dunder Mifflin long enough to dress up in several other Halloween costumes, including his legendary Season 5 version of the Joker. Thanks for firing Devon, Michael!

You can stream episodes from The Office on Netflix and watch the podcast every week on Earwolf, Apple Podcasts or Stitcher.