Loading...

When you venture into this group photo quiz, remember that contextual cues (hair) are essential. Look for visual indicators (hair) that have encompassed an era and use your best judgment to choose the year! (Hint: hair !!)

Find out more about the photos of the returning groups

At this point, it is fairly well known that Post Malone grew up with another Texan and Crowning the Empire singer Andy Leo. As a result, we came across many stories about the duo and also like epic return photos.

In December, Leo continued this trend by accepting this year’s 10-year challenge. Leo first shared a recent image with Posty in Los Angeles.

The following week, Twitter user @_eatyourgreens shared the same photo alongside the return of a young Austin Post wearing a Metallica shirt next to Leo, writing: “I want what they have :(“

Just a year after sending it back to their Thanksgiving 2015 last year, Leo kept the nostalgia by sharing it with his own feed with “The only 2009 vs 2019 that ever counted.”

The only 2009 vs 2019 that ever counted https://t.co/oy3UMXmtF4

– Kid Koffin (@AndrewCTE) December 13, 2019

We always knew that Post Malone was at the heart of the scene, given that he was part of a metalcore group in high school and even auditioned to be the guitarist for Crown The Empire in 2010.

Additional evidence in 2017, a video resurfaces of Post and his high school classmates covering Ask AlexandriaThe final episode (Let’s change the channel) shows the young musician who kills the guitar.

Post Malone recently released his third Hollywood feature Bleeding with collaborations with Ozzy Osbourne, Halsey and more. He will hit the road for the second leg of his Runaway tour with Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh back. Check the dates below with tickets here.

Crown The Empire released its fourth full Sudden Sky earlier this year. They have a handful of concerts left in 2019, including one with an EDM artist in love with the scene. Kayzo—Before several stays at the festival in 2020, including Dance Gavin DanceSwanfest and Epicenter Festival. See the full list of dates and tickets here.