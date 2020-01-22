A day to remember continued to show why they are easycore favorites with one killer record after another. Of Homesick at Common courtesy, we just can’t pick our favorite outing from the Florida group.

To celebrate their album For those with heart be 13 years old this week, as well as in anticipation of You're welcome

A Day To Remember kept fans waiting for more than three years after their last full album, 2016’s Bad vibrations. Fans thought the wait was finally over in November when their seventh album, You’re welcome, had to go out.

November 8, just a week before You’re welcome was supposed to give up, the group went to Instagram to announce in a handwritten note that they should delay the release of their long-awaited new album. You can see the note below.

A few months ago, we announced the release of our album on November 15. It took a little longer than expected and we are just not finished yet. So we are going to move that to the beginning of 2020. Rest assured that there will be a lot of new music very soon and we look forward to sharing it with you. Thank you for supporting us for all these years and see you soon on The Degenerates Tour!

With “degenerates” and “resentment” around the world, You’re welcome should now be out in early 2020. Fortunately, it’s not too long. In an interview with WSOU, guitarist Kevin Skaff discussed some of the themes for the upcoming album, including why it’s the happiest record the band has written.

“I think getting old and being comfortable with ourselves,” he says. “Our trial [with Victory Records is over]. I think we are all just in a good clear free space. Everyone is married except me. If I wrote the songs, it would have been much more depressing. “

He goes on to explain the reason for the album’s delay, saying that they want all aspects of the LP to be perfect.

“It was pushed back because the art for the record is not done yet,” said Skaff. “We still can’t find good cover for the disc. I know it doesn’t really matter nowadays, with streaming and everything, but we just want everything to be perfect before it’s released.”

“And there are still a few songs that are still being mixed, we just have to find the right mixer. It only pushes back – what? – two, two and a half months, so it’s not too bad. It’s not like something from Kanye [West] where he will never go out. “

However, fans will undoubtedly be treated with the new A Day To Remember album. frontman Jeremy McKinnon talking about it very loudly, and the delay is sure to help them make it perfect. McKinnon says it is “the happiest album we have ever written”.

“The atmosphere in the camp is positive,” he said. NME. “I think it shows in the songs too. It sounds like the happiest album we’ve ever written in a minute – or ever. It is definitely the happiest record we have written to date. It’s really exciting for me. The name of the game this time was collaboration. You know, walk into a room together, walk into a room with people who inspire us, see what comes out. “