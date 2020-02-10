Can you claim compensation for flights and trains delayed or canceled by Storm Ciara? – The sun

STORM Ciara swept through Britain yesterday, and wind and rain interrupted trains and flights for travelers – and will continue to do so today.

The rail passengers were warned this morning to check whether their trains were running before starting their journey.

2

Storm Ciara disrupts rail and air traffic across Europe. Credit: EPA

All UK airports have warned of delays and cancellations due to bad weather.

But what are your rights if flights and trains are delayed or canceled due to the storm?

Below we explain everything you need to know.

Can I get a refund if my flight is canceled by Storm Ciara?

If a flight is to depart from an EU airport, regardless of the airline, or if an EU airline is to land at an EU airport, the EU rules on delayed and canceled flights apply.

This also applies to British travelers after the Brexit.

If your flight is canceled, you are entitled to an alternative flight or a full refund – and this includes a return trip refund.

If you choose an alternative flight, you must decide whether you want to fly as soon as possible after the canceled flight or later.

2

Storm Ciara swept across Great Britain yesterday with strong wind and heavy rain

If you choose a later flight, you are also entitled to assistance and support.

This usually means eating, drinking, access to communication – for example, by reimbursing the reasonable cost of phone calls – and accommodation if you need to stay overnight.

Your airline may give you a voucher at the airport, or you may have to pay for it yourself and claim the cash back later. In this case you have to keep the receipts.

If you are traveling outside the EU, contact your airline as your needs may vary.

Can I get a refund if my flight is delayed by Storm Ciara?

If your flight is more than five hours late and it is an EU flight, you are entitled to a refund if you no longer wish to travel.

You will also receive a refund for unused parts of your booking – for example, the return flight – and a return flight to the departure airport if you have already completed part of your trip.

If you choose to do this, keep in mind that you are usually no longer entitled to further care and support.

Can I get compensation if my flight is delayed or canceled by Storm Ciara?

In general, you are not entitled to additional compensation if the cause is Storm Ciara, as this must be checked by the airline.

However, there are some cases where you want to make a claim.

For example, if you are told that because of Storm Ciara you cannot fly but other flights depart, you may want to contact the airline.

The airline does not have to compensate you if you are informed at least two weeks in advance.

Or if it is canceled and rerouted between one and two weeks a day, you should go and get to your destination no more than four hours late.

Can I take out travel insurance?

Flight delays and cancellations can be covered by your travel insurance – and associated costs such as transportation and accommodation can also be protected.

But before you file a complaint, double check the excess fee as it applies to every refund you receive.

Can I get compensation if my train is delayed or canceled by Storm Ciara?

Even without Storm Ciara, it can be difficult to get to work on time using public transport.

You will not be automatically compensated for train journeys that have been delayed or canceled due to severe weather. However, this does not mean that you should not apply.

Most rail companies have introduced Delay Repay, a national system that compensates you for unexpected delays, even if you hold a weekly, monthly or season ticket – and sometimes for bad weather.

Passengers are entitled to compensation for delays of 30 minutes or more each time, while season ticket holders must claim compensation for delays on certain trains.

You have to apply for compensation directly from the respective railway company and how much you can take depends on the different companies.

You can find details on various railway companies here.

PEBBLE DASH

Simple looking townhouse for sale for £ 425,000 due to the incredible views at the back

SUN SAVERS

Detergent tablets clean more than just your dishes and save money

HOLIDAY HELL

I sobbed when £ 1.2k ovarian cancer insurance bill canceled my vacation

UNIVERSAL HELL

Dad is struggling to buy groceries because universal loan payments are stopped without warning

increase

Is it worth joining Costco? We show how the prices are compared to supermarkets

LOVE NEST

Married couples should apply for a tax relief of £ 1,150 by April – or miss £ 200

The British are ready for blizzards, 20 cm of snow and 100 km / h storms to smash the country today after Storm Ciara has left a process of destruction behind.

Met Office forecasters have issued severe warnings of snow, storm, and ice.

In the meantime, this is the shocking moment when a child is blown up on the street while the parents take the kids for a walk at 97 mph.

During the Ciara storm, the families were evacuated from their flood-damaged homes in Lancashire