The current Nice Price or Crack Pipe CR-V is sold without the sub and amplifier of the stereo, but with an intercooled turbo for its four. That seems the better deal, but we still have to decide whether the price makes it worth dealing with.

Donald Healey’s original intentions for his small Austin-based Sprite were that the car’s exophthalmic headlights roll over and leave a slippery path for the air over the hood when they were closed. Cost, weight and time considerations have taken over that idea and give the “Frogeye” Sprite its famous face and Healey a different icon to bear its name in the history books.

Maxton Rollerskate from yesterday 1992 paid tribute to the Sprite’s headlight design and went even further by equalizing the reducing dimensions. The only thing not so small about that number seven of fifty Maxtons was the price of $ 18,950. However, that did not seem far from the finish line, earning a nice prize win from the 53 percent of you who are clearly fans of cars with big eyes.

Andrew has recently nostalgically blown over the second-generation Honda CR-V, praising the model for its modest brutal, fun character, and calling out its unique parking brake with pistol grip as a particularly endearing element.

Let me say right away that this 2000 Honda CR-V, which is the first time the model starts to hit, misses the funky pew-pew parking brake. What it does have is a turbocharger on its B20 four-cylinder mill and an intercooler for that, bold curbs from under the front bumper.

That is of course all an aftermarket update. It also comes with a VTEC top-end with 1000cc injectors and a heavier fuel pump to ensure that the dead dinosap maintains all the extra air that the engine inhales. Both the turbo and the inlet are from Under Pressure Performance and are linked to an outlet side that leads nasties through a modified three-inch outlet that is claimed to be “great” in the ad.

Backing up the hotter mill is a standard Honda stick with five gears and a RealTime AWD system. There is a new link between the two warring parties.

The seller gives no timing for the work, nor the total mileage in the advertisement. However, I am like Dick-Freaking-Tracy – no, seriously, people call me ‘Dick’ all the time – and so it was fairly easy for me to get out of the meter cluster that this CR-V fluctuates a little over 211,000 miles on the clock.

That is a lot from Milles to Miglia and you would expect the paint to show signs of wear after 20 years and more than 200K service.

However, you will have to peel a bit, because the car is covered with a carrot root made of vinyl foil. That covers the whole thing except the back door hinges. They stick out somewhat egregiously in their original forest green. Coilovers and Cosmis XT-206GR wheels keep it all upright.

The sports seats in the interior, extra meters in the cluster and one of those shift extenders that give you nightmares about one-day thinking are an acceptable accessory. That is simple enough to remedy and the rest of the space seems to be in a decent set, at least the parts that the seller shows us.

The title is clear and the seller notes that the car is only sold, cash or money order. The ad concludes with the message that the current owner does not need help selling the CR-V, so don’t ask. Well, as you can imagine, we never ask. We are also sometimes less than helpful.

What we are is judgmental, and now it’s up to you to rate this hot Honda and its asking price of $ 11,500. What do you think, could this modified CR-V be worth that kind of money? Or, is this a blown Honda with an equally budget-blowing price?

Colorado Springs, CO Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

H / T to Clayton Young for the connection!

