Can this notorious troll prevent people from extremism?

The Bonnell fans have confronted him with similar criticism, which he regards as a manifestation of the same naivety that caused so many to be shocked by the election of Donald Trump. The strategy of ignoring those who hate views and ideas is, according to Bonnell, simply counterproductive. Moreover, he agrees that his conversation partners cannot be convinced. That is not his purpose. The audience – a small part of the audience – is his ultimate goal. He adheres to what he calls the 40-40-20 rule, which states that in every debate 40 percent of the public has an irreconcilable loyalty on the one hand, another 40 percent is equally committed on the other hand, and a ambivalent 20 percent in the middle can be moved.

Bonnell says he is reluctant to abandon his strategy because, for example, he feeds his narcissism. It also earns him a lot of money. More than that, however, Bonnell believes, not without reason, that he is uniquely equipped to take the emotional toll of confronting some of the worst people on the internet. The threats are constant. Threats to his life, threats to rape his son, threats to his son’s mother – these come regularly through every conceivable channel. He once made the mistake of publicly discussing the death of a close friend who committed suicide 10 years ago. Later an opponent broke out in chat: “My friend committed suicide, boys! My friend committed suicide, so you must feel bad! “

People falsely report it to the authorities for making bomb threats, harboring child pornography and threatening with conservatives. “I just had my third FBI visit,” says Bonnell. He works on a first name basis with one local agent. “Chris usually calls me and says,” Hey, we need you to come in and chat, “Bonnell explains, smiling darkly.

It is a warm August afternoon in Los Angeles and Bonnell debates the merits of capitalism with Emerican “EJ” Johnson, a self-described anarcho-communist who hosts a YouTube channel and Twitch stream called Non-Compete. The larger Bonnell project has recently made an unexpected detour to the left-wing discourse of the internet. He sees partisans such as Johnson strikingly similar to their right-wing enemies, especially in the way they argue (evasive, he says) and evoke history (misleading, he says).

This particular competition pits idealism and the punitive theoretical vernacular of leftism – Johnson introduces his partner Luna, who is Vietnamese, as a “Marxist Leninist of the Ho Chi Minh School” – against the prosaic reformism of liberal capitalism. Caleb Cain, who recently launched his own deradicalization project, modeled on Bonnell’s debates, moderates.

Johnson’s most important claim is that capitalism is a system of unjustified hierarchies that limits humanity’s potential. The central socio-economic promise – that through work you can gain some control over your destiny – is a lie. And when capitalism inevitably fails the majority of the population, Johnson says, the wrong people, whether they are Mexican or black or Jewish, are blamed for the dysfunction and the decline of society.

Bonnell admits all of this, but sees no reason to abandon a system that has demonstrated its potential for improvement. According to him, the experience of black Americans has marginally but measurably improved over the centuries in the United States. Bonnell is also deeply skeptical of the vague systems of thought that constitute contemporary socialism. He presents Johnson with a scenario in which a fully democratic factory (the favorite socialist synecdoche) coincidentally consists of a majority of racist white workers, who promise never to choose a black manager. His question is: how can the black workers correct this injustice? Johnson responds with bloodless hypotheses, such as the black workers who form a political coalition to concentrate their power.

When Bonnell is at his best, he is able to make a superior version of his opponent’s case; this is both his most impressive and, for his opponents, his most humiliating ability. But during the debate with Johnson, his thinking becomes unusually lazy. At the highest point of the competition, Bonnell hyperbolically claims that if Vietnam had not been a communist country in the 60s and 70s, it would have been better able to resist being manipulated and bombarded by a capitalist superpower. “If your countries fall over because they cannot defend themselves, that sounds like a good argument for my system,” he says, laughing at Luna’s horror. A more famous Bonnell might have noted that the imperial dominance of the US after the Second World War cannot be attributed solely to capitalism.

