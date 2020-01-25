Demonstrators with sardines, figures and banners take part in the first national rally organized by the sardine movement on December 14, 2019 in Rome on San Giovanni square.

European Union officials will closely monitor the results of Sunday’s local elections in Italy, which are seen as a sign of the fate of the national government.

According to surveys, the right-wing populist league could gain control of a region that has been a left bastion for 75 years.

Parmesan cheese, ham and luxury automobiles are produced in the northern region of Emilia-Romagna. It is a figurehead for good government and social services.

Unemployment here is 5%, half the national average.

However, surveys assume that the incumbent governor of the Democratic Party, Stefano Bonaccini, goes hand in hand with the little-known right-wing candidate Lucia Bergonzoni, for whom the League’s party secretary, Matteo Salvini, is continuously fighting.

Salvini came to Maranello – home of Ferrari sports cars – last Saturday and was cheered on by enthusiastic middle-aged fans like Silvana Valdinocci. She welcomes Salvini’s slogan “Italians-First” and policies against migrants.

Lucia Borgonzoni and Matteo Salvini will take part in a political meeting of the Italian Lega party in the town hall square on January 23, 2020 in Bibbiano, Italy.

“I’m proud of him, he loves Italians. Today’s rulers don’t respect us, they hate Italians. They pass laws against Italians. But Matteo Salvini fights for us.”

Salvini enters the room wearing a red baseball cap with Ferrari’s horse logo. He moves through the exuberant crowd, shakes hands and pauses for selfies.

When he approaches her, Simona Qualtieri cannot hide her feelings. “Matteo is unique, he is everything to me,” she says, “even bigger than a rock star!”

While the crowd cheered and called his name – “Matteo, Matteo!” – Salvini repeatedly takes the stage.

Salvini, flanked by Bergonzoni, tells the crowd that their regional vote on Sunday will have an impact on the national political stage. “Our beautiful victory here on January 26th will be historic,” Salvini calls, “it will completely change this country. With our victory you will evacuate the government in Rome and blow up the Democratic Party!”

Last September, Salvini left the national government coalition in a rare political misjudgment and hoped to be able to trigger early elections. Instead, the Democratic Party took the league’s place in the cabinet.

A participant in the Bologna Sardine Rally wears a sardine on her head.

To return to national power, Salvini mobilized his social media accounts with continuous advertising for Emilia-Romagna products – tortellini and local wine – while at the same time addressing his issues against immigrants and the European Union.

Filippo Taddei, professor of international economics at Johns Hopkins University in Bologna, says Salvini’s message as a nationalist for Italy should only count on himself.

“The obvious consequence of all this political discourse is that if I can only trust myself, I shouldn’t be inclusive. I should close the country. I should protect my border, my society, the roots of my country.”

Salvini and his right-wing allies are on the rise across the country and have won eight regional elections since mid-2018. He is betting on another league win that would destabilize the government of Rome.

This alarmed a group of 30 people who mobilized an anti-Salvini mob in Bologna in November.

This was when sardines were born – a liberal grassroots movement that encourages diversity and courtesy.

Since then tens of thousands have joined forces against Salvini and packed the squares all over the country – like a can of sardines.

The crowd at the Maranello League rally.

Last Sunday around 40,000 people of all ages gathered in Bologna. The mood was festive and relaxed. Many carried a toy fish on their heads while the organizers greeted the sardines “on the high seas”.

Pensioner Roberto Martelli was pleased that the sardines sparked a resistance movement.

“You could take people away from home,” he said. “There used to be no participation for anything.”

Nadia Urbinati, who teaches political theory at Columbia University in New York, says that the sardines have made many people feel like they have power.

“What power? The power to have a word, to be heard, to express your vision. Against whom? Against leaders like Salvini, who occupy the entire field of opinion formation and the media,” says Urbinati.

Mattia Santori. one of the founders of the sardine movement, contrasts the strategy of the sardines with that of the populist league.

“On the digital side, the populists are really strong. They have a great organization. They have good money. They know how to do this job. But we also know that we are really strong on the street, in the square. It is nice.” a war between physical reality and digital reality.

A war in which these young activists tell voters that they can choose an alternative to populism on Sunday.