Can the government find its way around the fourth amendment?

Last Friday, The Wall Street Journal revealed that the Department of Homeland Security uses commercially available mobile phone location data for immigration and border enforcement. According to the newspaper, American immigration and customs enforcement have used the data “to help identify immigrants who were later arrested,” while customs and border protection use it “to search for mobile phone activity in unusual places.”

On the one hand, the news is quite a duh. If you’ve followed privacy issues in the last few years, you know that websites and smartphone apps share your detailed location data with data brokers and advertisers. Why would law enforcement not want to take advantage of that wealth of surveillance information? On the other hand, although the scope and specific details of the DHS program remain unclear, its existence raises a much broader set of questions. Nothing prevents other law enforcement agencies from using these data sets. (The exception is Utah, which adopted a privacy law in 2019 requiring the police to be ordered for certain types of online data.) The fourth amendment should prevent government officials from following our movements. Can they really just find their way into the constitution?

The fourth amendment gives people the right to be free from “unreasonable searches and seizures.” However, applying that rule to location data generated by the devices that we have with us 24/7 is still a work in progress. The question first came two years ago to the Supreme Court, in Carpenter v. United States, and the answer was limited to a specific category of data known as cell location information or CSLI. To tie Timothy Carpenter to a series of robberies – from cell phone shops, neatly enough – in 2011, the FBI summoned his location data from the mobile tower, which placed him near the scenes of the crime. The government argued that it did not need to be ordered because of the so-called third-party doctrine, which says that you give up any expectation of privacy when sharing information with a third party.

The Supreme Court disagreed. In a landmark judgment, Supreme Court Judge John Roberts took the side of the four liberals of the court to state that the doctrine of third parties, founded in the 1970s, simply does not want information as sensitive and revealing as CSLI. “When the government tracks the location of a cell phone, it achieves virtually perfect surveillance,” said Roberts majority. Despite the drastic language, however, the verdict was limited: if the police want seven days or more to get individual location records from AT&T or Verizon, for example, they must come up with an order. Roberts left open what would have to happen in other scenarios, including dumping of cell towers, where police officers can request archives from any mobile phone at a certain location for a certain period of time.

Meanwhile, CSLI is far from the only type of location data available today, and wireless providers are far from the only entities that track our whereabouts. Software development kits embedded in thousands of apps, even apps that don’t need to know where their users are located, collect and sell that information in the digital advertising landscape. It does not come from cell tower pings, but from things such as GPS tracking and IP addresses. It is purchased in bulk and often ‘anonymous’, or stripped of identifying information, although, as a recent New York Times report illustrated, it is trivial to easily link anonymized bulk location data to individual mobile phone users.

“If the Department of Homeland Security went directly to the companies to get this stuff, there would be a bar with them voluntarily announcing or selling it to DHS.”

Nathan Freed Wessler, ACLU

The bigger turn here is that, unlike Carpenter, DHS does not summon location records; it buys them from Venntel, a data broker that, according to the Journal, is related to Gravy Analytics, a large adtech company. Does the fourth amendment or any other legal protection even apply to this type of transaction?

Nathan Freed Wessler, the ACLU lawyer who successfully pleaded the Carpenter case at the Supreme Court, said there are at least two ways that this arrangement could break the law. The first concerns companies that originally collect location data instead of the government. According to the Stored Communications Act of 1986, companies that store and send user data are generally forbidden to “consciously” share those records with the government. According to Wessler, this probably does not apply to a broker like Venntel who is not directly involved with consumers. But it can apply to app makers who pass on data to companies such as Venntel if they know it will ultimately be in the hands of the government.

