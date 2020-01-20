Can taxes be as simple as a volcano model?

Last week, Rob Bishop held a press conference to announce that he would not be running for governor. If we are going to hear from everyone who is not running, it could take some time.

—

When the directors of the House brought the impeachments to the Senate last week, the Sergeant-at-Arms announced, with a grand ceremony, “Listen to yourself! Listen! Listen! All persons are ordered to remain silent, under pain of imprisonment. So … does the Capitol basement contain a palisade for all the talkative senators? Should we check whether Senator Blabbermouth is still there since the Andrew Johnson trial?

—

If we started to imprison politicians for speaking, things would be much quieter. We could even resolve global warming.

—

But soon, inmates would start to complain about cruel and unusual punishments. Not political prisoners, you think, but murderers, thieves and others who must listen to them.

—

I must admit that the ceremony of transporting articles from one room to another is an impressive piece of protocol. You would think something really important happened, like someone stole signs from the World Series.

—

Apparently, you can steal the second, third or house, make mistakes, sacrifice players, or perform a premeditated hit and run, all without punishment; but just steal a sign …

—

TurboTax currently has a collection of ads that show humans are doing amazing things, so we can also do our own taxes. So… the Internal Revenue Code contains around 2.4 million words, according to the Tax Foundation. In addition, the IRS has approximately 7.7 million words of tax regulations and the courts have generated approximately 60,000 pages of tax jurisprudence. How is all this supposed to be easy compared to making an explosive model volcano or creating a sculpture with a chainsaw?