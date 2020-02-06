Can Nicole Richie make a classic rap album?

At the beginning of January Rolling Stone published the list “70 most anticipated albums of 2020”. Drake cut, just like Bieber, and of course Bruce Springsteen (because you know it is Rolling Stone), but six days after the new year a striking omission became apparent. The forgotten forces are Nicole Richie, also known as Nikki Fre $ h. In a recent interview with The Zoe Report, the part-time rapper, full-time crystal holder and cultural icon announced the release of possibly one of the most important music projects of the year.

“I’m now making an iconic rap album about how I don’t use plastic,” Richie shared. “Do I sometimes use plastic? Yes I do. I’m really not trying to do it. I have the old tea cup. But it’s worth it. It is just conscious. “The story seems to be ready to tackle the difficult questions about recycling, conservation, global warming and most importantly – the collapse of the colony.” The tea is that they die damn. We can’t be here without them, “Richie said about the missing bees. “They play a very large role in apples, avocados, almonds, even coffee.”

Richie’s rap career is huge and varied. In 2013 she filmed as Nikki Rich the process of making a song about gluten-free pasta, her new pony and dairy-free ice cream. Was the record good? No. Did it show the potential? No too. A year later, Richie changed her name to Nikki Fre $ h and appeared on stage with Naughty By Nature’s Treach. From there, Fre $ h talked about gummy worms, played ‘Forgot About Dre’ at karaoke, and appeared on Comedy Central’s Lip Sync Battle. In November, streaming platform Quibi announced that a Nikki Fre $ h TV series was underway. Fre $ h’s music was described as ‘Parent Trap’, which, according to Deadline, consists of ‘socially conscious and educational rhymes’.

It is currently unclear whether her rap skills have improved in the least, but the vision to save the environment through the power of hip hop is enough to give this record an approval of five mic on arrival.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AMELiImm2z0 (/ embed)