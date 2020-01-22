Can Liverpool beat the record of Man Utd and become the earliest team ever to win the Premier League? - The sun

LIVERPOOL is stamping for their first title in 30 years and there is nothing their bewildered rivals can do about it.

In reality, the Reds began their imperious march toward the past season, when City somehow managed to fend them off in the final weeks of the season.

Can Liverpool beat the record of Man Utd for the first triumph of the PL title?

But Liverpool has been so ruthless this season that no one has been able to approach the astonishing consistency and quality of the incredible Jurgen Klopp.

For most football fans it was a case of “when” not “like” the Reds will win the title for a while.

After their 2-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday, however, fans at the Kop also started to believe it.

Anfield sang “we’re going to win the competition” at the same time after Mohamed Salah sealed their last win.

It was Manchester United that set the current record for the first victory in the Premier League title in 2001.

The Red Devils’ 4-2 win over Coventry on April 14 of that year saw them win the competition by saving FIVE matches.

Now that all fans know that it is a case of “when” and not of “if”, we look at the dates that after 30 years of waiting Liverpool could complete its crown on work – and whether they could beat the record of Manchester United.

AS A CITY FELL APART

The title defense of Manchester City has been gentle this season at best.

Important questions were asked when Aymeric Laporte was hit in the early weeks of the season – and the writing was on the wall when City’s disastrous defense saw it collapse to defeat low Norwich in September.

The side of Pep Guardiola has since been dragged along – mostly winning, but with their next disappointing result, such as the 2-2 home match of the weekend with Crystal Palace, never feel too far away.

But what if they fell apart completely?

If Citizens were to lose every game from now on, Liverpool could get the title on MARCH 1 – if Leicester did not score more than six points in that period.

City would have to lose the clashes with Tottenham, West Ham and Leicester to set up that scenario.

And it would be a waiting game for Liverpool, because they will play a day earlier than City that weekend, when Guardiola meets the side of the Emirates against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal – the man who helped the Sky Blues to their last two crowns.

IF THE CITY IS RELESSLESS

With Aymeric Laporte finally back from his knee injury sustained in August, it is quite conceivable that City would return to form.

In the two preceding seasons they were used to putting together hardly credible winning stripes.

If they could now conjure another, it would delay the coronation of Liverpool.

But even if City won any game between now and the end of the season, the Reds could still beat Man Utd’s record.

And moreover, if both parties were to continue to score three points between now and the end of March, Liverpool could seal the title against the reigning champion in Etihad on April 4.

Even a tie would be enough to seal the seal for the Reds that day with SIX games that would also be a record.

IF THINGS REMAIN THE SAME

Liverpool has achieved an astonishing 2.9 points per game this season – in layman terms, they have failed only once and traveled to Old Trafford in October.

In the meantime, City has collected 2.08 points per game.

If both teams continued to collect results at their current pace, Liverpool would win the competition with 110 points, an astonishing 31 over City out of a meager 79.

And even better for Liverpool supporters, with their current speed, City would be able to end their title-drought on March 14 … in the home of their fiercest rivals Everton.

The Merseyside pair faces Goodison Park, exactly one month before the date of April 14 that Man United last set the first title record.

And since Everton has not won a Merseyside derby in ten years and has lost Liverpool’s badly rotated side in the FA Cup, no one will expect anything but a Liverpool triumph, the icing on the cake of their supporters’ pies.

