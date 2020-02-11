It’s another week again, which means it must be time for WWE Monday Night RAW. When it’s time for RAW, it’s time for another RAW In A Nutshell! This time our nutshell is looking for the answer to a big question. Can Kevin Owens pay the bill? He and his pals have been to the short end of the racket lately more than ever. This week’s show gives us a big eight goal, with Owens working with The Viking Raiders and a returning Samoa Joe. This team is fighting Seth Rollins, AOP and Murhpy, formerly Buddy. This is a good reason to look forward to this short version, but there is more! We have Becky Lynch defending her title against Asuka … and a new challenger is waiting in the starting blocks. It should be an exciting RAW and, in a broader sense, an exciting RAW In A Nutshell. Let’s break up this nutshell without further delays!

Photo credit: provided via wwe.com

Best match of the night:

Becky and Asuka delivered a great game, to be honest.

Photo credit: provided via wwe.com

Most post-game events were also good up to a point.

The main event was good for what it was.

The worst game of the night:

I like Aleister Black. I can’t stand his current matches, however. Get the guy to do something legal. Seems like WWE is building on something … but what? Hurry up!

Star of the night

See, I really wanted to say Shayna Baszler here … for her big RAW roster debut. But the WWE really screwed it up, as I explain in detail later.

Photo credit: provided via wwe.com

Spot of the night:

This will do well …

Jobber of the night:

Subscribe and receive our daily emails and follow us on social media.

By signing up, you agree to receive emails with the latest information on Ringside Pro’s Pro Wrestling Entertainment. Your data will not be passed on or sold to third parties.

We had a couple. Sarah Logan, Akira Tozawa, make your choice.

Photo credit: provided via wwe.com

Excitement of the night:

I don’t think Mojo saw the step coming … but Riddick Moss did what I honestly expected this week from when he debuted as Rawley’s mate.

Holy Sh ** moment of the night:

Well, we have Shayna Baszler’s long-awaited debut. It is perfectly clear that she wants Lynch and especially the title.

However, some of their debuts? I could have lived without it. But that’s later.

Photo credit: provided via wwe.com

Botch of the night:

Call me picky, but I feel like WWE botched the last part of Shayna’s debut.

LOL moment of the night:

I’m just going to get this right …

On the night of his first match on #RAW, Riddy Mo wins a WWE championship

Straight up Legendary https://t.co/tU4BDHTvnN

– Mike Rallis (@riddickMoss) February 11, 2020

Remarkable moment:

Shayna Baszler is here … ignore the bite for a second.

Matt Hardy stood up for Edge … with a speech that maybe served a little goodbye. However, a fan had a good idea …

You have to bring The Dudley Boyz to confront Randy, they’ll get HUGE pop … @ bullyray5150, the Dudleys must be involved in this Randy Orton story now that Matt Hardy hired #DudleyBoyz

– Nywriter (@ NyWriter4500) February 11, 2020

General lowlights:

The terrible idea of ​​having Shayna Baszler bite Becky Lynch’s neck. So many bad things about this …

But why?

# RAW # BeckyLynch #ShaynaBaszler #Vampir #WWE pic.twitter.com/vrC8r3hvhw

– 2ndRowWrestling (@ 2ndRowWrestling) February 11, 2020

For one thing, of course, it wasn’t blood. Not even close. It was too bright red, it was too fluid, it didn’t dry like blood. Then there’s the bite that is conveniently hidden behind Becky’s flaming red hair.

Look, I understand. We know that all of this is fake, manipulated and planned. Whatever you call it. Most of us know it. I also think that most of us appreciate that things are not unnecessarily overkill – like tonight. I would have preferred Baszler to block Becky in a submission move that she didn’t want to give up until Becky passed out.

And I wasn’t the only one who thought they did something stupid …

And this is exactly how the debut, the push and the success of this woman is suppressed by @VinceMcMahon #shaynabaszler #RAW #WWENetwork #MondayNightRAW #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/fqEvIcVXQu

– Greg (@gregginaintez), February 11, 2020

So #WWE has fallen to a new low by biting #ShaynaBaszler # BeckyLynch on the neck. #Raw

– The Wrestling Burn (@WrestlingBurn) February 11, 2020

General highlights:

Frankly, I really enjoyed hearing everything Matt Hardy had to say. The difficult part? Knowing that he is on his last legs here in the WWE, and knowing that speaking of legs will make it more difficult to watch him in the ring.

After asking for answers to the @EdgeRatedR attack, @MATTHARDYBRAND fell victim to a malicious @RandyOrton attack. pic.twitter.com/d2rFRO6za6

– WWE (@WWE) February 11, 2020

But I’d rather see him passionately and in the WWE than go to the AEW. Thats only me.

After the last bell:

Ultimately, this was not a terrible RAW. Some really good things, some unforgettable things. I think I want to see where they go between Owens et al and Rollins et al. It feels like they’re still building on something.

Becky and Asuka was very good. Shayna’s debut was also seen. Seeing Shayna bite and break an artificial blood capsule, or a pack of Hawaiian Punch, or whatever hot mess? Not as much.

We liked Matt Hardy. Sorry that this might be the last time he was on RAW, but do you hope that the conversation about TLC will bring him (and his brother) back for another TLC?

Otherwise an entertaining show on the way to WrestleMania.