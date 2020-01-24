Can I get out of my credit and buy something cheaper but just as nice?

As Jalopnik’s resident car purchase expert and professional car buyer, I receive emails. Many e-mails. I decided to ask a few questions and help. This week we’re discussing trading cars for something similar, but cheaper, Nissan Juke Styling, and whether or not to take your old car with you to a long-distance relocation.

Is it possible to get a cheaper payment for a similarly enjoyable car?

I have a 2018 Kia Stinger GT that I really enjoy, but I don’t think it’s worth the $ 600 a month I pay for funding. I just don’t drive enough and I get very nervous even thinking about it every day. Drive it in Manhattan. I try to lower my monthly costs and find something that I still enjoy driving every day.

I looked at the used market for the BMW 440i Coupé or the Grand Coupé and hoped to stay under $ 28,000. It has good reviews and 320 horsepower to boot.

My concern here comes from two things. 1: the BMW guarantee and 2: selling my stinger.

According to Edmunds, it looks like a trade-in for my stinger, which could be between $ 24 and $ 28,000. It is very clean and has only 14,000 miles. However, I still owe $ 27,000, so I would want to make sure that I at least hit breakeven. I hope a dealer can do that.

I want to lower my monthly car cost to $ 350. As much as I love the Stinger, I don’t drive it enough to justify these high monthly costs if a 440i could offer me the same driving pleasure for much less monthly costs.

Let’s look at the math here: you owe the Stinger $ 27,000 and Edmunds pings its value between $ 24,000 and $ 28,000. Typically, you will be located by a dealer at the lower end of the spectrum, but let’s assume that your trade offer is at best laundry. If you are looking for a 60 month loan for $ 350 / month with an annual interest rate of 5 percent (roughly the average of a used car). That means you can spend around $ 18,500 including all taxes and fees –

A good CPO will be in the low $ 30,000 range, but you might get a screaming deal and find one out the door for $ 30,000. Using the same term of 60 months with an annual interest rate of 5 percent, you see $ 566 / month

You won’t save as much money and sacrifice warranty coverage. This in turn presupposes that you reach the breakeven point of trading. You’ll likely get $ 23,000 to $ 24,000 for your stinger, and you’ll need to come to the table with a few giants to advise against this loan.

Buying a cheaper car may be smart, but something tells me that you won’t be happy with something that costs less than $ 19,000.

Next, why does the Nissan Juke get all the hate and other cars get a passport?

How come the new Hyundai styling doesn’t hate like the Nissan Juke?

-I never hated Nissan Juke, I think it has nice proportions. I think it can be a stylish car with a good color or something like NISMO. But I accepted that people hate the headlights.

-Now I can’t understand people’s enthusiasm for new Hyundai cars. How can you say that Palisade is a vehicle with a good / fine / OK look from the outside? Or Kona or venue? I cannot imagine getting out of one of these vehicles, I would be embarrassed.

-Am I strange?

Hyundai definitely has a couple of funky-looking cars, but I think the Juke was one of the first in its class to challenge the aesthetics a bit. I’m with you, I like the Juke and little Nissan wasn’t nearly as bad as the Aztek. There are people who still don’t care about the looks of Hyundai or other brands, but I think Juke and Aztek have gotten used to unconventional styling shoppers.

Lastly, if you have an older car and are moving far away, is it better to take it with you or start over?

I am traveling 2000 miles across the country. Before moving to my local Mazda 3, I’m thinking of selling cash locally, renting a vehicle for the trip, and then buying a 2 or 3 year old newer vehicle at my new location. The Mazda has 120,000 miles and is dealing with an unexpected breakdown during the move. I’m also moving to Toronto, and import duties will cost me $ 400 in advance. Car hire costs $ 800 for the trip. The car is otherwise in good condition and a local dealer bar offer is only $ 2500. I like the car, but I’m also concerned that it travels too many kilometers. What do you think?

It all depends on whether you are looking for a newer car or want to save your money. If you want to save your money, contact a trusted mechanic. If it is just a matter of little things or the car really does not need anything, it can be worth it to just take over the import costs and leave a bit until you have settled in.

Do you have a problem buying a car that you need help with? Send me an email to tom.mcparland@jalopnik.com!