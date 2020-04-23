Can I get Disney Plus on TV NOW? How to download the application?

Disney Plus, which hosts over 500 movies and 350 TV series, is the newest – but by no means the smallest – on-demand streaming service on the market. And with its impressive library, the Mouse House platform is becoming one of the most popular.

With new TV shows such as the live series “Star Wars”, “Mandalorian”, in addition to more than 600 episodes of “The Simpsons” and a large number of modern movies, the Disney Plus subscription sounds appealing to many screen fans.

And that’s before we mention the numerous Disney Plus titles that are coming, including a host of Marvel TV shows (think WandaVision and Hawkeye), as well as several live Star Wars series (including the Rogue One preface).

Sounds good, right? But if you watch on-demand services on NOW TV, you probably have one question in mind: how exactly do I get the Disney Plus app?

Below you will find everything you need to know.

Can I get Disney Plus on TV NOW?

The Disney Plus app is now available for download on NOW TV. This means it should appear in the app store on your NOW TV stick or box.

When Disney Plus wasn’t available on NOW TV at launch on March 24, there were always plans to introduce it later.

RaadioTimes.com reached both Disney and IMMEDIATE TV, causing the delay.

All you have to do is sign up for a seven-day trial for Disney Plus or subscribe for £ 59.99 (£ 5.99 a month) a year.

Download Disney Plus NOW from TV

You can download Disney Plus in a few quick steps.

Go to the home screen (you can do this by pressing the home button on the remote control) Scroll to the app store in the menu on the left If you don’t see the Disney Plus icon right away, scroll down to search and find “Disney +” Select and click the Disney Plus icon to download Once the application is downloaded, you can find it by selecting My Applications on the home screen

How else can I watch Disney Plus?



Disney Plus is available on many devices, including many smart TVs and sticks, including Amazon Fire TV.

You can also download the Disney Plus app and view its titles on gaming devices, including the Playstation 4 and Xbox One.

Learn more about compatible Disney Plus devices.

How much is Disney Plus on NOW TV?

Sky, which owns NOW TV, has said the service costs £ 5.99 a month. This is the same as paying for the service directly.

Wondering what to watch on Disney Plus? RaadioTimes.com has also put together a complete list of what you can watch in our Disney Plus guide or watch the best Disney + TV shows.