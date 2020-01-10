Can I get a dealer to think they can sell me at the tax office to get a better deal on a car?

Loading...

Photo credit: Aaron Brown / Jalopnik

As Jalopnik’s resident car purchase expert and professional car buyer, I receive emails. Many e-mails. I decided to ask a few questions and help. This week we’re discussing an interesting strategy to sign a car contract, test drives an affordable, high-performance car, and cheap drive inspections.

First, would it be worth the money to make the dealer think that he could sell you anything at the tax office so that they could better negotiate the car?

Do you think that a car dealership gives the impression that it can milk you in the R&I office in order to get a low price yourself when buying the car?

During the negotiation process, let the seller hear your wife / children saying that they want rust protection, extended warranty, etc. So the seller will think they can make up for their “losses” at a low sale price with all bs add-ons in the F&I office. What if you don’t mention that you are eligible for a loan? Will they find out when to process your loan to finance it? Thoughts?

I’m not so sure about this strategy. First of all, it is assumed that you negotiate personally, which is actually not advisable. Secondly, I think the seller would suspect something because no one asks for “rust protection, extended warranties, etc.” and if he opens it up, he might think that you are someone who can easily be tampered with, and therefore you will initial offer for the car may not be that great, which will only increase the back and forth.

In terms of profit, this means that if a dealer knows you are paying cash straight away, usually the profit is gone from the tax office, making it less likely to wobble on the car. While I haven’t seen better dealers do this because a sale is a sale for them, you can make them a little more flexible in the negotiations by telling them that you may be open to offers from the tax office.

Of course, I think the best way is to request detailed quotes in writing from your computer and see who is willing to make the best deal with the least effort.

How do I test an affordable but performance-oriented car when the dealer says I have to buy today?

“I had the same thing, Honda Civic through college, law school, and the early part of my career. Now that I’ve repaid my student loans and my car is almost 15 years old, I’m thinking about replacing it. But I do find it difficult to test some of the cars I am considering, such as the Hyundai Veloster N. I found out from two dealers that they had one in the parking lot just to go in and find out that they didn’t drive I did not even a manual transmission in the parking lot, let alone an N. Finally I found a car dealership that had an N on site that I could look at, but I was told it wouldn’t be taken out of the showroom for a while Test drive unless I wanted to buy “today.” I suspect some dealers are overwhelmed by tire kickers and people coming in to take advantage of a coupon promotion, but have some advice, how can i get the seat time? in performance-oriented gearboxes that are not seldom found in every car dealership? Or should I wait for an alternative like Turo to appear until I get to the point where I’m ready to make a purchase?

This happens frequently and I also understand that traders don’t want kids with a need for speed, but a lack of money to find their Veloster N (see picture above) and waste their time. What I recommend is to keep an eye on the inventory and make an appointment for a test drive. An appointment signals that you are a serious buyer. If they say, “You have to buy today,” you can say, “Sure, if I like the car and the price is right.”

Under no circumstances should you sign any papers. After your test drive it says “I don’t know if I really like the car … I have to sleep on it.”

Are inspections worth the cost of really cheap trips?

My current search is for an inexpensive vehicle that I want to use to learn how to drive a manual transmission and that I then use for errands to save wear and tear and gasoline every day. I mainly look at vehicles in the $ 1000 to $ 3000 range, which is roughly equivalent to the 1995-2005 model year and 150 to 220,000 + miles. I generally limit my search to Honda and Toyota (read: decent reliability) given the age and mileage I come across. I will probably not keep the car for more than a few years.

My question is, should I have an inspection for a cheaper car before I buy it? In Missouri, all sales (dealers and private customers) require a current (<60 day) “pass” for state security and emissions testing. The security check is relatively simple and the emissions generally pass as long as the Check Engine light is off. Would they serve as a proxy for a PPI, or should I still do that in this price range?

Just because a vehicle passes a state inspection doesn’t mean that no major repairs are required. Unless you’re buying something super cheap that you know takes a lot of work and you have the knowledge and ability to do it, used car inspections are always a good idea.

They can be even more critical for low-cost cars, since you often buy things on a tight budget and the last thing you want to do is spend a few giants on a daily driver just to spend a few thousand dollars on functional.

