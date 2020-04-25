Can Clothes and Shoes Track COVID-19 into Your House? What to Know

There have been no documented cases of transmission of the new coronavirus through clothing and footwear at this stage.

If you take care of or frequently near someone with COVID-19, doing laundry is often an essential part of preventive hygiene.

This includes, in particular, high risk individuals such as health care workers.

Most household detergents are enough to kill the virus in the laundry.



All data and statistics are based on data available to the public at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the latest information on the COVID-19 epidemic.

Even if you do your best in a self-quarantine situation to keep yourself safe, how do you prevent the new coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, from entering?

You only make essential trips to the grocery store. When you go out, you practice a safe social distance. You wash your hands frequently and disinfect “high contact” surfaces such as doorknobs and counters when you return home.

However, there is a lingering feeling that even if you maintain good hygiene, you are concerned about the items you have brought with you. Are your races safe? Plastic bags? What about the clothes you wear? Your shoes?

There are certain inevitable truths to shopping, and one of them is that you are going to wear shoes and clothes to do it.

Here is what we know about the transmission of the new coronavirus through everyday clothing.

Clothes are low risk



“We don’t know much about this virus and we are learning more every day. But this is our current understanding: if you are running around your neighborhood or making a quick visit to the grocery store, it is very unlikely that you will get COVID-19 through your clothes or shoes. We don’t think shoes or clothing is a major source of transmission, “Dr. Vincent Hsu, MPH, an internal physician certified in infectious diseases and preventive medicine at AdventHealth in Orlando, told Healthline.

According to Hsu, there have been no documented cases of transmission of the new coronavirus through clothing and shoes at this stage.

COVID-19, the flu-like respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, is spread by respiratory droplets. Coughing and sneezing by an infected person near another person are the most likely means of direct transmission.

However, we do know that the new coronavirus is able to survive outside the human body on different surfaces, which can lead to transmission if it is affected.

Depending on the type of surface, experts estimate that the virus can survive from a few hours to a few days.

While metal and plastic can provide refuge for the virus for up to 2 to 3 days, clothing is not considered to be a material conducive to survival.

“Our best studies in this area are on influenza and other previously known viruses, but clothing in general is not considered the best virus incubator,” infectious disease specialist Dr. Kathleen Jordan told Healthline Vice President of CommonSpirit Health. .

Humidity and humidity play an important environmental role in determining whether a virus can thrive or not. The nature of most fabric materials is not conducive to this.

“Clothes are generally more of a mesh than a hard surface, which could potentially ventilate the environment more easily,” said Jordan.

Transferring the virus via clothing is unlikely, but experts interviewed by Healthline agreed that there are a few scenarios in which immediate laundering is a good idea.

When to take extra care with clothing



If you take care of or frequently near someone with COVID-19, doing laundry is often an essential part of preventive hygiene. This includes, in particular, high risk individuals such as health care workers.

The average trip to the grocery store shouldn’t require you to do laundry when you get home. However, if you have been unable to maintain a safe social distance from others or, worse, if someone has coughed or sneezed in your immediate vicinity, washing these clothes would be a good idea.

But, in general, focusing on other areas of hygiene, such as keeping your hands clean and not touching your face, is more important than washing clothes.

“We know that social estrangement is our most effective means of controlling

What about shoes?



Shoes tend to be much dirtier than clothing by their very nature. As such, they are more likely to carry bacteria and other contaminants around the house.

A new study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests that the new coronavirus can live on the sole of shoes.

In the study, the researchers took samples from the soles of the shoes worn by medical staff from the intensive care unit of a hospital in Wuhan, China.

They found that half of the samples were positive for SARS-CoV-2, the viral strain responsible for COVID-19.

These results led the researchers to suggest that the sole of the shoes of medical personnel could function as carriers of the disease.

Nevertheless, experts agree that shoes are an unlikely source of transmission of the new coronavirus in most cases. And that is because we are already treating the shoes as they should be treated.

“What we usually do with shoes is already protective. We don’t put our shoes on the kitchen table. We don’t put shoes in our mouths. These are not high contact areas. So our daily habits already reflect our handling of shoes as dirty items, ”said Jordan.

But you can take extra safety measures to make sure that contaminants don’t enter your home by cleaning your shoes and leaving them at the door or by designating a safe place away from the social areas of your home, to leave shoes and other outer clothing.

“It would also be advisable to take your shoes off and clean them before entering your house (and leave them in your garage, bathroom or veranda). This will prevent you from bringing the virus into your home after a simple trip to the grocery store. Just be sure to clean them outside of your house or apartment and let them dry naturally, “Dr. Robert Glatter, emergency physician at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York, told Healthline.

The essential



While concern has grown in recent weeks about the possibility that different objects can transmit the virus, the simple fact is that direct person-to-person transmission is still considered the primary form of exposure.

Therefore, continuing to maintain the prevention and hygiene advice recommended by the CDC, Trusted Source, is still the best way to stay healthy.

“There is a minimal chance that [the new coronavirus] can survive on your clothes or shoes and be passed on to others. The bottom line is this: it is person-to-person transmission, not clothing to person or shoe-to-person transmission significantly, “said Glatter.