They may not be the Yankees-Dodgers, but this is a matchup that the oddsmakers should pay attention to, because the stakes are higher. Especially with Florida’s economy tearing off the coronavirus.

For pollutants released from the water, which plant is more vivid: toxic algae or cannabis? Or, more specifically, the kind of cannabis without the psychoactive THC – industrial hemp. The answer could be worth billions in any way.

The first part of the challenge is going on at two small lakes in Avon Park, one of South Florida State College’s three campuses in central Florida. And if the experiment shapes the way entrepreneur Steve Edmonds predicted, the result could solve a measurement that no one has been able to figure out – how to clean up a sick Lake Okeechobee. Repair could alleviate the red tide scour, and contaminate the karenia brevis algae on Florida’s waterways on a seasonal basis.

Approved by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, this Florida Industrial Hemp Pilot Project aims to find out how much of the two main nutrients that fuel toxic algae – nitrogen and phosphorus – can be drained from cannabis-contaminated water. And if, at the end of the 190-day trial, the expected levels are reached, it could be a “real game changer,” according to SFSC project manager Kendall Carson.

Edmonds, Oveido’s entrepreneur, environmentalist and longtime cannabis activist, created the nonprofit Hemp4Water in 2013, shortly after the devastating, oxygen-starved algal outbreak that hit Florida seven years ago.

Inspired by runoff water saturated with heavy metals, fertilizers and other pollutants, the flower destroyed most of its havoc in Southwest Florida. But nearly 250 manatees died across the country, and the stinging brevetoxins made life miserable for seaside residents and businesses. Edmonds thought…

“How can we deal with this excess nitrogen and phosphorus coming in, millions of acres of water at a time, and killing the estuaries in my hometown?” considering the native of Palm City, which is on the border of River St. Lucie. “And I talked to a lot of (marijuana) growers who were saying, wow, that kind of nitrogen and phosphorus for ph (acidity level) would be really nice to grow.

“I measured nitrogen and phosphorus and ph in Lake Okeechobee and the damage levels were pretty close to what growers need; in fact, they spend a lot of time and money trying to create water with these kinds of nutrients in it. “

Red tide is a naturally occurring phenomenon that is likely to see the release of contaminated freshwater into the Gulf of Mexico. During the most recent episode of 2017-18, the damage required $ 14.5 million in emergency funds to remove tons of countless fish shillings from the beaches. That long outbreak fell from coastal tourism economies, where financial losses climbed well into billions.

With another long hot summer around the corner, nature is not waiting for Florida or anyone else to recover from COVID-19.

To clear a 440,000-acre Lake O, Edmonds estimates scaling up to between 10,000 and 20,000 acres of hydroponic cannabis plants, a process that could take five to 10 years. These plants could then be harvested in everything from high quality fiber to biodegradable plastic. The role of hemp in creating sustainable water infrastructure across Florida, he says, could start a billion-dollar growth industry.

The first step, however, is to replicate a study in Canada, which indicated that a single hemp plant can process up to 200 kilograms of nitrogen and 160 kilograms of phosphorus. It took nearly a decade to lobby Edmonds to help make today’s experimental case feasible, under the provisions of the Florida Industrial Hemp Pilot Project. He completed his search for a party late last year.

That’s when Kendall Carson, SFSC agricultural program coordinator, met Edmonds by chance at a conference in Orlando. The park got so excited, and she brought the idea back to President Thomas Leitzel, who jumped on it.

The research will be carried out using two “4 foot wide hydroponic biomass”, a 9 to 10 inch deep mesh platform. Cannabis sprouts will be installed in these floating structures and placed on two campus lakes in Highland, where they will be monitored throughout the spring and summer.

“I am likely to find entrepreneurial opportunities as I am limited to varieties that produce less than .3% THC,” says Edmonds. “Because the plant produces THC – when stressed – that’s its natural defense mechanism. And if we are removing toxins and heavy metals and nutrients from the water, we will be stressed. “

To prevent THC production, sunlights will float on the shoots for several hours after capturing their reproductive development. “Male plants are thought to produce the best bio-medicine in the first 60 days of growth, so plants will not go in a flower or seed cycle,” Edmonds days. “So we end the invasion.”

Carson says SFSC recognizes the urgency of testing, and is promising lab technicians, researchers and students to operate the project.

“There are many businesses and organizations that always need help clearing up after the bloom and the red tide,” she says, “so I think we could get a ton of support for it.

“People know we have to start turning things around soon, otherwise we won’t be able to go back. We are trying to find something, and people are open to proven data. “

Among the ironies Edmonds sees in the revival of cannabis is how his status is starting to catch up to what it was a century ago, before its legal erasure by the 1937 federal Marihuana Tax Act. Until then, cannabis could be legally purchased in pharmacies and drug stores. The American Medical Association strongly opposed the bill.

Prior to 1937, the THC version of marijuana was routinely prescribed for medicinal purposes, and its industrial fibers were staples of American industry. But Edmonds says cannabis did not stand up to powerful commercial pressures.

For example, press baron William Randolph Hearst directed his print production away from hemp and into wood paper thanks to his interests in wood. Editors used to cross their marijuana chain. And nylon was created by DuPont’s chemical empire, whose durability was in direct competition with hemp. Political allies in Congress supported the quarantine, and hemp farmers were forced to convert to new crops.

“This is indeed, this is history,” says Edmonds, “whether we want to talk about it or not.”

Nearly a century later, weeds are back in the ring again, ready for demo with budget-killing algae. So stay tuned.