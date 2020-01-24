Can a UK consulting firm deliver on the Ottawa LRT promise?

When Bombardier started using its S Stock trains on the London Underground in 2010, nobody was impressed.

Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

The deliveries of the units built in England were erratic and not in order. The service was unreliable. Trains jammed, doors jammed, air conditioning failed, and software systems were less than smooth, according to a report in Modern Railways. A few deliveries were suspended at the end of 2011; others were simply not accepted.

Because it was a huge order of 191 transit cars, Bombardier from Montreal quickly sought help from outside. It has JBA Corp. hired, the same advisory group that now advises Rideau Transit Group on how to resolve the failed roll-out of the Ottawa light rail transit service.

The rollout of Bombardier 2011 was back on schedule within six months under the guidance of JBA and would deliver the last of the trains of this specific order in 2015. How did JBA make the change? A case study on its website provides just a few clues – basic issues such as identifying the problems that cause the problems, assigning staff to monitor daily progress, and generally ensuring that engineering and production staff are constantly up-to-date with the latest solutions.

Focusing on the basics in this way can certainly help RTG’s light rail service, which is plagued by similar problems.

But JBA – and the founder James Boyle – are also confronted with a more complex set of problems than with Bombardier. RTG is, after all, a shell owned by three separate companies – ACS Infrastructure, EllisDon and SNC-Lavalin. Many of the technical problems have arisen from the train wagons (built by Alstom) and software (Thales Engineering and others). These are suppliers of RTG and it is possible that the shortcomings of the light rail system so far have nothing to do with the products they build. It can be a complicated knock-on effect of another aspect of the $ 2.1 billion project.

Boyle’s personal history may be relevant here. According to his LinkedIn profile, Boyle has been closely involved with the railway industry for more than two decades. This included stints at Alstom as a reliability engineer (1995 to 1998) and at Bombardier Transportation, where he managed the introduction of trains in service from 2000 to 2003. The consultant was also vice president of operations between 2005 and 2007 for Metronet, the entity that was subsequently responsible for modernizing a good piece of the infrastructure of the London Underground.

But in the summer of 2007, Metronet sought the British equivalent of bankruptcy protection because the expenses had got out of hand. “The total direct loss for taxpayers as a result of the Metronet administration is between $ 360 million and $ 860 million,” concluded a report from the UK government’s auditor and auditor general. “The main cause of Metronet’s failure was poor corporate governance and leadership,” the report added.

But the report also makes it clear that this was not necessarily the fault of the top managers of Metronet.

The auditor general pointed out that five shareholders included Metronet, including Bombardier, which meant that all important decisions had to be agreed on all important decisions. Since the shareholders were all suppliers to the London Underground, their interests were not always in favor of Metronet. The report indeed noted that individual shareholders had the power over the work to be done and insisted on being paid for extra work.

No wonder the costs escalated.

Metronet eventually disappeared into a government institution. And James Boyle had meanwhile gained a wealth of experience in dealing with multiple government and private sector entities.

Will it help him and his JBA consultants in Ottawa? Could be. The besieged commuters of the city want nothing more than to earn their generous allowances.

