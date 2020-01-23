Can a new marketing campaign restore GNC's vitality? - Adweek

Although the health and wellness retailer GNC is not as physically fit as it used to be, a new advertising campaign could help to restore vitality.

In a light-hearted, self-ironic spot from Havas New York that appeared earlier this month, GNC invited viewers to see the company in a different light by focusing on an asset that is more valuable than a tub of protein powder or a supply of vitamins. This special ingredient? The store sales representative, who represents the ad through an unremittingly resourceful spokeswoman who strives to help customers achieve their unique health goals. Yes, the company still allows Buff Dudes to get an even buffer, but it also cares for people who want to eat, sleep, and age better.

“We believe our expertise is a competitive advantage over the competition,” said GNC Chief Brand Officer Ryan Ostrom, who stated that the campaign aims to position the retailer’s sales force as a trainer who knows all about nutrition. “In many places you don’t have the knowledge, you don’t have the experience, and our trainers bring it with them.”

GNC plans to broadcast the campaign on TV and digitally throughout the year – from online video to streaming radio to paid social media – with the focus still on sales people.

All of this comes after years of fighting for GNC.

Since August 2015, the 85-year-old company’s share price has dropped over 90% and has fallen from around USD 50 to just under USD 2. In its most recent annual report for the year ended December 31, 2018, GNC reported total revenue of $ 2.4 billion, a decrease of 5% compared to the previous year. At the end of 2018, the company announced the closure of 700 to 900 stores in the U.S. and Canada within three years.

“You won’t see many retailers recovering from the trauma,” Bryan Gildenberg, chief knowledge officer for retail at Kantar Consulting, told Adweek.

According to Gildenberg, a campaign that aims to increase the attractiveness of a retailer beyond the core audience can work if the message resonates with potential new customers and the company can keep its promises. One element without the other will not cut it.

Still, the Pittsburgh-based GNC faces a tough fight. Part of what has led to his current troubled state, Gildenberg argued, was undisciplined financial management, along with a drop in visitors to malls where many GNC businesses are located. Then there is the rise of DTC competitors like Baze, Ritual and Care / of who have found a way to convey more authenticity among today’s younger generations and offer unique services such as customization.

Another factor is that other retailers have been able to sell the same goods that GNC has traditionally sold better, Gildenberg said, pointing out that Sam’s club is expanding into protein powder, for example.

“The reason why most retailers are out of business or really having trouble is because they don’t define a category,” said Gildenberg. “If you look at the world’s major retailers, they’re really good in a category that really matters to their main consumer.”

Gildenberg found that GNC and Victoria’s Secret seem to be running in parallel as both brands have lost control of their respective categories and are currently trying to target a new generation of buyers. “These two retailers feel strangely similar to me in some of their challenges,” he said.

Ostrom believes that the average person still believes that GNC is only for those who want to gain muscle. However, the new campaign will help to inform the public about GNC’s wide range of products.

