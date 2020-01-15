Can a digital avatar fire you?

You walk into the office and greet a digital avatar that the company receptionist replaced a few years ago. After you insert your badge into a reader, you smile and nod even though you know that “Amy” is not a real person. You sit down at your closet and start surfing the internet.

Then the problem begins.

You will receive an e-mail with the request for a meeting. “Bob” wants to talk about your work performance. You start a Zoom chat and another digital avatar appears on the screen.

WIRED ADVICE

ABOUT

John Brandon is a writer and columnist based in Minneapolis.

“I have some unfortunate news for you today …” says the middle-aged man who wears bifocal shoes. He really looks and talks like a human, and all his facial expressions seem realistic. There is no creepy valley, only a bored avatar that will fire you.

Recently a company named Neon (which is owned by Samsung subsidiary Star Labs) introduced digital avatars on CES 2020, which are called Neons. Based on real people, but fully digitized, they don’t have that uncomfortable cartoon-like appearance of less detailed replicants. Details were scarce and the demo was very checked. But a press release said: “Neons will be our friends, associates and companions, who are constantly learning, evolving and forming memories of their interactions.” an engineer and a few office workers. Some looked authoritative, even strict.

I thought, as some potential Neon customers can imagine, one of them is a boss. Unless you look up close, you cannot see that Neons are not real people. Maybe “Bob” and other bots will laugh, cough, roll their eyes or frown.

Some may even pretend to be in charge of something.

“I’m afraid I have to let you go today. Do you have any questions?” He says.

Well, a lot. The first is: does it really count?

For years, ethicists have claimed that a digital avatar is not a real person and does not have the same rights and privileges as the rest of us. You may be wondering if that works both ways. Do you have the right to ignore what a fake person tells you? Let’s look at a possible not-so-far scenario: can a digital avatar fire you?

In the workplace it is not like an avatar needs a W2 or a Herman Miller chair. What exactly is “Bob”? On the zoom screen, it is a collection of pixels that are programmed to activate a visual pattern, a pattern that we perceive as humans. Algorithms determine the reaction, so a person is always behind the reaction. Someone has to make the code to determine if “Bob” gets angry or chooses to listen carefully. Neon even announced a development platform called Spectra that regulates emotions, intelligence and behavior.

Yet avatars (and robots) do not understand the deep emotional connection that we have with our jobs and our colleagues, or what it means to be fired.

They will probably never do that. More than algorithms and programming, human emotions are incredibly personal, derived from perhaps decades of memories, feelings, deep connections, setbacks and successes.

Before I started a writing career, I was an information design director at Best Buy. I once employed around 50 people. I loved the job. In six years I have hired dozens of people and I like to be interviewed. I was looking forward to getting to know them, asking unusual questions about favorite dishes, just to see how they would respond.

My worst days were when I had to fire someone. When I once had to fire a project manager on my team, I stumbled over my words. I was not as nervous as I was terrified. I knew it would be devastating for him. I still remember the look on his face when he got up and thanked me for the opportunity to work there.

.