Camry pretending to be a Toyota 86 four-door sedan (update)

With only a few days left for the Tokyo Auto Salon 2020, the NATS crew shared new images of the study of the almost ready Toyota 86 sedan. Discover them all in the gallery below. (Updated 1/7/2020)

There was a time when the Internet was inundated with numerous Toyota GT86 renderings carrying a four-door body, usually followed by a type of hypothetical question – not to mention the wildest rumors ever hungry for clicks.

But at the next Tokyo Auto Salon, we will have a chance to see a real example of a four-door Toyota GT86 or at least something like it, as it will actually be built from a simple Toyota camry. The study is currently receiving the final touches from Nihon Automotive College (NATS) of Japan and its students.

Instead of cutting a real GT86 and lengthening it, which would have been the thing for purists, they went the other way and opted to dress a Toyota Camry in the clothes of the rear-drive sports coupe .

This means that the NATS LS86 concept we will see in Tokyo on January 10 will look like an 86, but will drive like a Camry. In other words, a four-door sedan with front-wheel drive with fewer sporting claims than its appearance suggests. However, a real GT86 with four doors will attract the attention of visitors to the show.

The study will also retain the Camry plant’s powertrain, a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline unit with 157 HP (160 PS) and 157 lb-ft (213 Nm) of torque . A custom body kit as well as a set of 19-inch alloy wheels will complete the exterior changes. NATS ‘four-door GT86 will also mount on the Tein Street Advance coil spring suspension for a perfect show-car position.

The creative students at Nihon Automotive College, who gave us – among others – this Mazda RX-8 in RX-Vision clothing, will have a full range of new concepts waiting at this year’s Tokyo Auto Salon, including a ” Toyota A90 Supra Roadster “, which is really a Lexus LC400 underneath, and a Suzuki Cappuccino disguised as a Toyota 2000GT.

