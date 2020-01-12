Campus roundup: Ooks run on the hockey team of Trojan horses

EDMONTON – The hockey team of SAIT Trojans has dug a hole that they could not climb out of.

Only 12 minutes in their first game of 2020, the Trojans scored three goals when they eventually fell 7-3 to host NAIT Ooks in their Friday night Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference game played in Edmonton.

“When they had opportunities, they scored,” said Trojan’s head coach Tyler Drader. “We, we run around and don’t do the things we’ve worked on in practice. Ten minutes after the game and we’re behind the 8-ball. It was frustrating.”

SAIT drops to 6-6-1-2, while NAIT jumps to 14-1.

Jared Legien scored twice for the Ooks, while Shane Fraser, Dylan Stewart, Tanner Younghans, Tyler Robertson and Colby Livingstone each added a goal.

Eric Krienke himself picked two for the Trojan horses. Rookie blueliner Mark Drohan has added the other.

Trojans goalkeeper Kyle Dumba gave up six goals on 32 shots in two playing periods before giving Cody Campbell priority in the third period.

The teams finish their weekend set Saturday night in SAIT. Puck drop is set before 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL FOR LADIES

The women’s volleyball team of SAIT Trojans played really well, but was not rewarded for it.

For the second time in less than 24 hours the Trojans were defeated by the visiting Briercrest College Clippers – the decision of Saturday afternoon a 3-0 (26-24, 25-17, 25-13).

Despite the immediate loss, the Trojan horses brought together one of their stronger performances of the year.

“It was certainly a step higher,” said O’Dwyer. “We competed for the majority of three sets, so that’s great. From my perspective, volleyball was better than Friday night.. You have to perform again and again. And for the most part, we did that.”

SAIT drops to 2-14 in the season. Briercrest jumps to a perfect 14-0.

“That is a sufficient effort to compete with everyone, but it is just a matter of whether we can do it consistently from game to game,” O’Dwyer added.

Jadyn Leong led the Trojans with 11 kills and eight digs, while rookie Brooke Litwinski added 10 kills and seven digs.

Rebecca Garner led the Clippers again and recorded 14 kills.

The Trojans are coming back into action next weekend with a home and home series against the Medicine Hat College Rattlers – home on Friday, Saturday in Medicine Hat.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

The volleyball team of SAIT Trojans men created a lot of excitement in three sets.

The Trojans ended their weekend with a 3-0 (25-19, 25-19, 32-30) victory over the visiting Briercrest College Clippers played Saturday afternoon in their ACAC game at the Campus Center of SAIT.

“Last night (3-2 victory) we were very inconsistent. We won a lot of sets that we won. We lost a lot of sets that we lost. Today we just dealt with our emotions better and it turned out,” said Trojan veteran Tyler Latu’ila, who closed the game with his seventh kill of the game. “In the first semester we were horrible on Saturday, so today was a real test to see how we would respond.”

SAIT stays on top of the South Division of ACAC with a 12-4 mark. Briercrest drops to 8-6.

The turning point in the game came when SAIT was able to beat the Clippers in the second set. On Friday, the teams exchanged set victories before the Trojans finally won in five.

On Saturday, however, the Trojans won Set 1 and followed it up with a win in Set 2 to seize the stranglehold in the game and hold back the momentum that the Clippers might have reached.

“We had such a big lead in that set that we were able to get some of the bench boys in and give the other boys a rest, which was a nice luxury to have today,” Latu explained ‘ila.

In the final set, the Clippers were planning to extend the competition. The teams exchanged points for a long time in an action-packed set with the biggest lead that both parties could achieve was two points.

“It is one of our most important goals to be more competitive, to get used to those situations and to learn to love those situations and adversity,” Latu’ila explained. “It was nice that we could finally prove that we can thrive in those circumstances.”

For the second consecutive game, Riley Grusing led the Trojan horses. He recorded a team-high 17 deaths to go along with five excavations and one block.

Teammate Maddux Greves added 30 assists with five service aces.

Bryton Codd led the Clippers with a game-high 18 kills.

The Trojans are coming back into action next weekend with a home-and-home series with the Medicine Hat College Rattlers – home Friday night, Saturday night in Medicine Hat.

HOCKEY FOR LADIES

A four-minute stretch in which they lost focus took the hockey team of SAIT Trojans.

The Trojans gave up three goals in the opening period in the opening period en route to a 3-0 loss for the NAIT Also played Friday night in ACAC action in SAIT Arena.

“We played with them all,” said Trojan’s head coach Tom Molloy. “It was that bit of time in the first period in which we just didn’t play as we know how it cost us tonight.”

The loss sends SAIT to a 2-10-1 record. NAIT, on the other hand, sees their record improve to 8-4-1.

Scoring for NAIT was Cassidy Shandro, Megan Leblanc and Bre Martin. All goals came from SAIT goalkeeper Kaylin Schellenberg, who stopped 22 shots in the loss.

Goalkeeper Kaitlyn Slator also hit all 23 shots aside to earn the shutout.

The teams will finish their weekend set back on Saturday night at NAIT. Puck drop is set before 7 p.m.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL (LATE FRIDAY)

There were some ups. There were a few downs. But in the end the SAIT Trojan men’s volleyball team emerged as the victor.

In their first match of the second semester, the Trojans defeated the Briercrest College Clippers 3-2 (25-17, 20-25, 25-21, 14-25, 15-11) in an ACAC action played at SAIT’s Campus Center on Friday evening .

“I’m happy with our ability to stick to our game plan. It’s something we don’t do consistently, but in the time we did it, we could get a lot of points from a really good team,” said Trojan head coach Dallas Soonias.

His team goes to 11-4 – good enough to be on top of the ACAC South Division rankings. Briercrest falls to 8-5 to be in fourth place.

“The ups and downs of the game were all momentum,” added Trojan’s assistant coach, Jaimie Thibeault. “Our side was sometimes in full control, and the energy was on our side and they were quiet. And then they started to get going, got loud and then our boys started to get away from our game plan. You can see the roller coaster, and that’s why we eventually went to five sets. “

While the Trojans conquered victories in the first, third and fifth sets, it was the second and fourth that were dominated by the Clippers.

Down with 2-1, Briercrest rushed back and owned the fourth set and quickly won 25-14.

“It was very similar to the second set, in which it got away early,” explained Soonias. “It started with the first actions of the game, which serve and passes. Our death practically fell apart and our setter covered the entire gym. If we can increase that a little more, the game becomes a lot easier for us. “

In the final set, it seemed that the momentum won by the Clippers would lead to victory, as they came in at 5-2.

SAIT managed to claw back and tie the game to 7-7. The teams exchanged points until 11-11 before SAIT moved to a four-point point to end the game – including two big kills by Tyler Latu’ila.

Riley Grusing led the Trojan horses with 14 murders.

Karym Coleman walked through the Clippers with a game-high 23 kills.