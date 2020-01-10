Camping and Casper Mountain ski passes are available online

Loading...

CASPER, Wyo. – It is 2020 and Natrona County is working on some technological improvements.

The issue was raised after a manager from Rocky Mountain Discount Sports offered to provide passports and camping permits for the Casper Mountain Trails Center in its CY Avenue store.

Brian Willard told the Natrona County Parks Board on Thursday, January 9, that providing passports in-store could help alleviate the concern that some people may walk the trails without buying passports.

At the meeting, board member James Miller said that some people have entered the trails without getting the passes for skis or snowshoes. There are times when nobody is available to check whether people have passports.

According to Commissioner Brook Kaufman, the county is trying to offer day and season tickets online.

Acting park director and road and bridge officer Mike Haigler said the county is also committed to offering camping permits online for purchase.

He added that the system will allow people to look at maps and photos of the places available and what amenities are available online.

Haigler added that an advantage of providing camping permits online is that the county does not have to charge fees for traditional drop boxes.

An exact date of when either the online camping or hiking pass will be available is not set, but Kaufman said the county is “close” to the hiking pass.

District Attorney Eric Nelson informed Willard that he could apply to the county to provide the trails at Rocky Mountain Discount Sports.

However, according to Haigler, providing camping permits in-store wouldn’t work in most locations, as someone could buy a pass in a store just to go to the site and find that it’s already full.

The county also plans to make a video of the Board of County Commissioner and Parks Board meetings held at the Natrona County Courthouse available online.

Nelson said on Thursday that it could be possible to stream the meetings live, although this is not yet certain. In any case, the district will publish videos of meetings on a YouTube channel in the coming months.