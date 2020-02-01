Campers would make the best hybrids

Photo: Dethleffs

I have never been a big fan of hybrid cars, even though I have ever built one. They are supposed to be the best of both worlds, but you often get disadvantages from both sides. I am generally a fan of electric vehicles, but I think there is one place where hybrids would work really well, and they are campers.

People like to protect against the “what if” scenarios, which leads to unnecessary fear of reach and very large batteries. But an RV is essentially a vehicle for a road trip; fear of reach can be justified because it must be able to go very far without being connected for a long time. So you see, an EV RV will not be free to view sights from Milwaukee to Poughkeepsie.

But what about a hybrid? A series hybrid sounds like a great idea for a range extender: put a small combustion engine and generator in your trunk and use it to charge the batteries that power your electric vehicle. They are complicated and heavy and all that stuff takes up space, so serial hybrids are not the best solution for cars. But there are a few aspects of motorhomes that make them great candidates for series hybrid powertrains.

One of the advantages of a serial hybrid is that the combustion engine does not have to have the same peak power as the electric motor that drives the wheels. It just needs to be able to run the average power over time. The batteries and the electric motor can be adjusted to reduce the power needed to accelerate or climb hills. But you don’t always climb hills, so with a sufficient battery, a motor with a capacity of 70 hp and a generator is sufficient for even large motorhomes.

Most motorhomes already have generators and home batteries, so you really replace both with larger ones. There is also a huge sun area on the roof, and of course campers are often parked in places that already have shore power. The larger battery that powers the home electronics would also be a welcome change for those around you who are tired of hearing your generator running 12 hours a day.

Motor home owners generally seem to be afraid of change, so it may take some time before we see a real number of hybrid motor homes. By that time, the battery technology is so far advanced that Albuquerque can be seen gas-free in a full EV-RV.

We will see.

