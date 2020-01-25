Campaign rises in Iowa as the caucus voice approaches paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Biden is not tied to the Senate like some of his rivals, but he still has to navigate through the process. The allegations of house democrats that Trump abused his power and obstructed the congress are rooted in the president pressuring Ukrainian officials to investigate discredited theories about Biden’s foreign duties in Ukraine as vice president and the personal business activities of his son Hunter there.

Trump’s defense team began defending the president on Saturday, with many Biden mentions expected, if not on the floor, then in the corridors while Republican senators attempt to bring the matter to the media.

After a short trip to New Hampshire, the second state to vote in the Democrats’ nomination process, Biden planned to return to Iowa on Saturday night and planned to stay in the state until caucus day. He started the day by announcing an approval from the American Rep. Cindy Axne, who joined her first-term fellow congressman from Iowa, Abby Finkenauer, as support for Biden.

Sanders has freshman US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. And filmmaker Michael Moore, both faces of the progressive movement, sent to Iowa. Senator’s wife, Jane Sanders, and actor Danny Glover are in Nevada, where the third nomination competition is being held.

Warren has Julian Castro, the former Obama housing minister and one-time presidential candidate, in Nevada. The American representative Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., Another star from the freshman, such as Ocasio-Cortez, is located in South Carolina.

Amy Klobuchar’s daughter has been in Iowa in recent days – with control over her mother’s Twitter account – when the Minnesota senator assumed her role as a jury member.

The Senate suspends EST on Saturday around noon, giving presidential candidates time to return to Iowa for late afternoon and evening events. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., Was en route to New Hampshire.

The weekend is crucial for them, depending on how many days the trial is extended this week. Warren’s campaign on Saturday hit potential donors with a frank plea for an “important deadline for fundraising in January.”

The campaign has not met its financial objectives, and “we run the risk of having to reduce our advertising plan during the most critical period of these elections.”

__

Associated Press writer Hannah Fingerhut in Washington has contributed to this report

Bill Barrow, The Associated Press