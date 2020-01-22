A Camp Pendleton Marine, which was hit and killed in the wrong way with a pickup on a highway in Karlovy Vary, the driver of which had just fled from the police, was identified on Wednesday by the Medical Examiner’s Office as a 19-year-old Utah man.

Matthew Ryan Adams was traveling north on Interstate 5 near the Las Flores flyover when his silver Pontiac Grand Prix was struck by a black Ford F-150 van that was heading south in the wrong direction.

The violent accident, about 20 minutes past midnight on Tuesday, also killed the pickup driver, who the medical examiner’s office identified as 42-year-old Christian Zurita. His passenger, a 35-year-old man from San Diego, was pulled from the destroyed truck with serious injuries, the California Highway Patrol said.

About 10 minutes before the fatal collision, the Oceanside police tried to run over Zurita for a minor traffic injury near the city’s port, but the San Diego man raced away, the police spokesman said.

Oceanside officials were tracking the pickup as it headed north on Route 5 to Route 76. There, the Oceanside police said, the driver turned back to I-5 and headed south in northern lanes. Officers stopped the persecution instead of going the wrong way on the highway, the department spokesman said.

At the time of the crash, the Oceanside police were not chasing the vehicle in patrol cars, the agency said. The CHP also said it was not involved in efforts to stop the collection.

© 2020 The San Diego Union-Tribune – Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

,