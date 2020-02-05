Camp Lejeune Marine designs cost-effective solution for Corps-wide problem

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) – A 20-year-old marine at Lejeune camp is being honored for creating an innovative device.

Commanders at the base say that the object, made with 3D printing, will help with training and combat.

Lance Cpl. Frederick Sattler created the “Satt Clip” as part of the quarterly innovation challenge of the Marine Logistics Group. The competition is designed to stimulate creativity on the basis of service members.

Sattler is a field radio operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 2. Like other radio operators, he uses radio handsets to communicate. But the screws on the radios tend to shock phone users.

To eliminate the shock, the 20-year-old created the “Satt Clip” that covers the screws of the handsets. It was a problem for the entire Marine Corps.

“I can continue to know that I have at least made a difference in the Marine Corps,” said Sattler.

The cost-saving solution has a 50-cent price tag for the Marine Corps versus the $ 52.50 they spend for new handsets.

Sattler created the device on the Makerspace of the 2nd MLG that has been in use for about two years. Marines can create new products and gadgets in Makerspace to help their comrades.

The cheap creation of Sattler won first place in the innovation challenge of the 2nd Marine Logistics Group. His clip came on top of seven other entries.

Brig. General Kevin Stewart honored the efforts of Sattler and handed him a Navy and Marine Achievement medal on Tuesday afternoon. He also received a cash prize.