twenty one pilots influenced more people than they knew with their iconic acceptance at Grammy Awards three years ago. The award-winning duo went on stage in 2017 to accept their prize for the best pop / group performance duo in underwear. Now, Camilla Cabello and Shawn Mendes who are nominated for the same award, consider doing the same.

Tyler joseph and Josh Dun won the Grammy for “Stress.”

Read more: The Fearless Records arcade window to raise funds for certain charities

Flashback on 2017, you laugh at Babadook to be an icon of pride while listening Taylor Swift begins its new era with reputation. 21 pilots rocked the Grammy Awards by accepting their prize in underwear. upon acceptance, the duo raised the idea.

“This story begins in Columbus, Ohio. It was a few years ago. And that was before Josh and I could make money playing music, ”says Joseph. He then tells how he invited Dun to watch the Grammys with him and a few friends.

“While we were watching, we noticed that each of us was in our underwear,” recalls Joseph. “And seriously – and we were nobody at the time – he turned to me and said,” You know, if we ever go to the Grammys – if we win a Grammy – we should receive it like that. “

“Not only is it amazing, but I want everyone watching the house to know that you could be next.” Because anyone, from anywhere, can do it all. “

Watch the acceptance speech and see the duo in their underwear below.

(integrate) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zxBERcE5yl8 (/ integrate)

Now, three years later, pop musicians Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are nominated for the same best pop / group performance duo for their hit hit “Señorita”. Speaking to Radio.com, Cabello says they plan to do the same.

“If Shawn and I win the Grammy, we will walk on stage in our underwear like 21 pilots have done. It’s a promise, ”she laughs. “I’m kidding. It’s not. I have to train before I do that.”

We assume we will see what happens at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards which will air on January 26. Billie eilish, Gwen Stefani, Lizzo and Aerosmith. Ozzy Osbourne will also appear as a presenter.

What would you think if Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello took a page from the 21 drivers book? Let us know in the comments below!

See more: 10 pop-punk shows we would have liked to see

The Pop Disaster Tour 2002 (blink-182, Green Day)