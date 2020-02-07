Camila Cabello causes a stir when she sees someone kissing who isn’t Shawn Mendes

The pop star Camila cabello has been characterized by being close to his followers on social networksand always share valuable images that are usually of interest.

Now the singer has caused a sensation Instagram by sharing a postcard on which it appears Approaching a magnificent horse as if it wanted to kiss him. As a result, comparisons of the animal with its current partner, Shawn Mendes, were quick.

“I think he likes me,” wrote the interpreter of ‘Romance’ in your post that already has almost a million likes and plenty of comments from many people, including several celebrities.

One of the most prominent comments was that of Luis Fonsi, Who has not let go of the irony that the animal in Spanish has practically the same name as the singer’s last name: “Camila Caballo, do you understand?” Wrote the famous Latin American singer and encouraged her to continue her great success and write “Friend” in Spanish.

Many users of the social network see this comment answered with the request for musical cooperation in this language between the two singers.

