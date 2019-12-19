Cameron Oluyitan reaches 6 3s and southern Utah beats Long Beach State 84-63

Loading...

LONG BEACH, California (AP) – Cameron Oluyitan scored 27 points in his career, shooting 6 of 8 from behind the 3-point arc and southern Utah passed Long Beach State 84-63 on Thursday night.

Oluyitan scored four of his 3 in the second half when the Thunderbirds opened the game with a 20-4 run to start the final period.

"We have challenged ourselves with a board that is not of the conference as hard as we have had here, so getting your many victories and winning on the road is a big problem for us," said the head coach from SUU, Todd Simon. in a team launch.

Harrison Butler added 12 points and six rebounds for southern Utah (7-4), which ended his streak of four straight losses. Maizen Fausett added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Dre Marin had 10 points for the T-Birds.

Michael Carter III had 13 points for the beach (3-9), whose losing streak extended to five games. Jordan Griffin added 12 points. Max De Geest and Jordan Roberts had 10 points each.

Southern Utah plays in the state of Portland next Monday. Long Beach State plays Utah Valley at home on Saturday.