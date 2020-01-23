Cameron Love appointed as new president, CEO of The Ottawa Hospital

File photo of Cameron Love from 2016

Wayne Cuddington / Postmedia

After having served in various managerial positions at Ottawa Hospital for two decades, Cameron Love has been named president and chief executive officer of the city’s major healthcare institution.

Love, currently executive vice-president and chief operating officer of the hospital, will take over as CEO of Dr. Jack Kitts, who retires in that position after more than 18 years.

The hospital board made the announcement on Thursday.

In his new job, Love will oversee the construction of the new $ 2 billion super hospital that will replace the Civic campus.

“The Ottawa Hospital is hiring someone who has already devoted much of his life and career to making the Ottawa Hospital one of the best academic hospitals in the country,” said Katherine Cotton, Chairman of the Board of Directors .

“He is passionate about the success of The Ottawa Hospital and strives to improve the hospital’s mandate through excellence in patient care, research and education,” she said.

With an annual budget of $ 1.3 billion, the 1,232 bed hospital is the center of the health care system in the region and one of the largest employers in the national capital region. The hospital has more than 1200 employees.

Love takes over the institute as it goes through a year-long planning process for the development of a new regional trauma center at the former location of the Sir John Carling building. The new facility is to replace the outdated Civic campus, which has been in use since 1924.

The new super hospital – not expected to open until 2026 – is expected to have 800 to 900 beds and 3.5 million to four million square meters of floor space. It would be almost twice as large as the existing Civic campus.

As a CEO, Liefde will be confronted with a number of other important challenges, including new provincial funding models that emphasize value for money and reward hospitals that achieve specific performance targets. He will also have to manage the complex health requirements of the aging population of this city and address the capacity problems caused by patients who cannot be discharged to long-term care or nursing homes.

Love has a master’s degree in health sciences and a Bachelor of Science degree with distinction in biology and psychology.

ALSO IN THE NEWS

Take a first look at what the new “super library” from Ottawa will look like

Egan: Start the car! When LRT pushes us behind the wheel

Planning committee endorses hundreds of new rental units in Sandy Hill with less parking