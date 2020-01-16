Cameron Diaz was first seen since he became a mother

Cameron Diaz has been traveling for the first time since she announced the birth of her daughter Raddix a week ago, who she shares with husband Benji Madden.

The California-born actress, 47, was seen wearing a cozy sweater, jeans on her knees and comfortable camel shoes when she left a friend’s house with glasses and a phone in her hand and a shopping bag on her arm.

Cameron Diaz. Credit: Dean / Rachpoot / MEGADean / Rachpoot / MEGA

“We are so happy, blessed, and grateful that we can begin this new decade with the announcement of the birth of our daughter Raddix Madden,” said the original Diaz and Madden post announcing her daughter’s arrival. “It immediately conquered our hearts and completed our family.”

Diaz and the Good Charlotte rocker then announced that they would not share photos of their baby.

“Although we are overjoyed to share this news, we also have a strong instinct to protect our little ones’ privacy,” the statement continued. “So we’re not going to post pictures or share more details except that it’s really really cute !! Some would say RAD :].”

It remains unclear whether Diaz carried the baby Raddix herself or whether she used the help of a surrogate mother on her way to motherhood.