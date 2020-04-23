Cameron Diaz reveals that he has a different sleep plan for husband Benji Madden helping Raddix’s parents

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden’s opposite sleep schedule help them Raddix’s parents better.

During a performance on Instagram Live on Wednesday, April 22, Diaz revealed with makeup artist Gucci Westman that she loves Madden as a “night man.”

“Benji wants to go to bed late and I like going to bed early … it works so well for us as parents.” I can go to bed a few hours earlier and he feeds on them later, “the actress said of her daughter.

She continued, “I can wake up early and be with her in the morning and [Benji] can sleep.”

Diaz explained that since she and her husband are complete opposites when it comes to sleep, she made her realize, “We all need someone … someone who doesn’t do what we do.”

“It’s a tribal thing, that’s why we need tribes,” she said, adding that after talking to her good friend Drew Barrymore, she came across a realization.

During Instagram Live, Diaz also revealed how she spends her days as a new mom socially distancing herself and what she does to stay motivated throughout the day.

“I literally get up and keep moving until I put my head on the pillow,” she said, saying she “loves” the feeling.

“I’m so used to walking, walking, walking,” she added. “My engine will start and I won’t be off all day.”

However, as Diaz’s day begins to disturb, he says that she likes to “cool down” by cooking.

“It’s my favorite thing in the world to cook.” This is my lucky place. Cooking is everything … I eat too much pasta. I eat it every night. It’s just soothing and it’s easy and you can use so many things, “she said.

While the actress is focusing on her family this time, she also admitted that she fears the panic surrounding the global health crisis.

“None of us know what will happen when it’s over [or] what’s a new beginning,” she said.

Diaz continued, “I’ve been thinking about a million things, ‘Shall we go away?’ Where do we raise our child? “All the things you think about.”

Despite her anxiety, Diaz offered some advice to her advisors.

“The best thing you have to do is stay for a while, just take care,” she said.