Cameron Diaz gushes about spouse Benji Madden

Cameron Diaz says hubby Benji Madden is “the greatest detail which is at any time happened to me.”

“I love staying married,” the “Charlie’s Angels” actress, 47, stated in an interview, which was posted on Thursday, with her longtime makeup artist and pal Gucci Westman for the magnificence guru’s YouTube series “Makeup & Friends.”

Diaz continued to gush, “The greatest issue that ever transpired to me is acquiring my partner and our partnership and his friendship and all that.”

Diaz and Madden, 41, met in 2014 after currently being released by Nicole Richie, who is married to Benji’s twin brother, Joel. They married eight months afterwards and introduced the arrival of their daughter Raddix before this yr.

Diaz, whose final physical appearance on screen was in the 2015 remake of “Annie,” is now a passionate cook dinner and joked that 50 % her dwelling is now comprised of the kitchen area.

“When I feed the people I enjoy, the detail that I want for them to have is the practical experience of like it hit their heart, they can feel my adore,” she explained. “Like I wanna cry, my meals is my really like language.”

Earlier this thirty day period, Diaz admitted that has “kinda been residing a quarantine lifestyle anyhow,” even in advance of the coronavirus pandemic commenced.

“My everyday living has been absolutely quiet and even now for the very last number of months,” the actress stated on pal Katherine Power’s Instagram Dwell. “But I was able to have my close friends around all the time. And now I just do not see any one.”