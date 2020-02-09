Camera found in tissue box in Swimtastic’s dressing room in Waukesha

<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.jsonline.com/embed/video/4691701002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=waukesha%2Cforensics-crime%2Ccrime%2Ccrime%2Cswimming&simpleTarget=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Flocal%2Fcommunities_waukesha&ssts=communities%2Fwaukesha&series=" name="snow-player/4691701002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/02/07/USAT/f04cf479-bfc1-4a2b-9460-e365dac940ec-military_book_for_deployment_16x9_Thumbnail.jpg?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CLOSE TO

A small hole in a box of tissues in a swimming training center revealed something that did not surprise a 17-year-old girl: a mobile phone camera.

The 21-year-old man who, according to Waukesha police, has placed that camera in the box on a shelf in the dressing rooms for employees of Swimtastic, 900 Tesch Court, has been interrogated and can be prosecuted depending on the results of an ongoing investigation.

According to a news release issued on Friday, the incident was reported shortly after 8:30 PM. February 5 in the swimming center, where both the man and the girl work as instructors.

The girl saw the hole in the tissue box after she had finished changing her swimsuit. When she looked inside, she found the camera, which the police later discovered was a suspect’s cell phone.

According to police, after finding the camera, the girl informed a colleague, the suspect, who reportedly told her that he had destroyed the camera immediately. He left the company before the police arrived.

The man was later located by West Milwaukee police and handed over to Waukesha authorities for questioning. According to police, the man admitted that the cell phone was his, and added that he had removed it in the company before he left. The phone was later found on site by officials from Swimtastic and handed over to the police.

Based on information provided early in the study, some details were not immediately clear. First, the police did not indicate whether there were any compromising images on the phone. Authorities have just started a forensic investigation to find out which images are on the device.

As a result, no charges have yet been filed pending further investigation. For now, the police say they are investigating the incident as a possible privacy violation.

Authorities also did not immediately confirm whether the suspect lives in West Milwaukee, Waukesha or elsewhere. A search warrant was executed at his home, but the police did not say where that was.

But the authorities also wanted to reassure the public, especially customers of the Waukesha business.

“The employees of Swimtastic have cooperated greatly in this investigation,” said Waukesha Police Lt. Jerry Habenek Friday night. “It should be noted that the camera was only ever used in the dressing room of the employee. This investigation shows that no Swimtastic customer was the victim of this crime.”

Contact Jim Riccioli at (262) 446-6635 or [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @jariccioli.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.



Play automatically

Show thumbnails

Show captions

Last slideNext slide

Read or share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/story/communities/waukesha/2020/02/08/camera-found-tissue-box-locker-room-swimtastic-waukesha/4695767002/