Cam Talbot high in goal for Calgary Flames in 2-1 win over Minnesota Wild | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Derek Ryan also scored for the Flames (24-17-5) in their fourth consecutive victory.

Mats Zuccarello went against the Wild (20-16-6), who are 1-3-1 in their last five.

Goalkeeper Alex Stalock from Minnesota had 35 saves in the loss and an assist on Zuccarello’s goal.

“There was a lot of action on both ends,” Talbot said. “Stalock also played very well.

“I thought we could have had a few more (goals), but those games are always fun when the other man saves a lot and you know you have to answer right away.”

Calgary remained third in the Pacific Division with the Edmonton Oilers, who were 4-2 winners of the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.

The Flames will be home at the Oilers on Saturday.

“We still have four games for the (all-star) break,” Talbot said.

“We are trying to separate ourselves from teams below us and capture the teams above us. These games are going to be huge and it’s fun to put a few together here.”

Minnesota surpassed Calgary 29-20 in the last 40 minutes of the game, but could not solve Talbot even with Stalock pulled for an additional attacker at the end of the game.

“You can’t afford to miss as many Grade A opportunities as we missed,” said Wild coach Bruce Boudreau. “Talbot was good, but there were so many that we just missed.

“There was no doubt that Talbot could see it, he made it, but certainly after the second half of the second period when they took the two in one lead, they had very few chances and we had a lot.”

Gaudreau scored the final winner of the game at 9:38 of the second period on a give and go with Sean Monahan.

Gaudreau collected the pass from Monahan with his right skate blade and then struck Stalock with a quick-release pulse shot from the slot.

The left wing has six points in its last five games.

“Opportunities for both teams,” Gaudreau said. “For me personally, I would like to see that we score a few more goals, but their goalie played well and so did ours.”

With a 1-0 deficit and a 17-14 score after the first period, Zuccarello even pulled the visitors 38 seconds into the second.

From behind his own net, Stalock threw the puck ice cream to Zuccarello at the blue line of Calgary for an escape.

The Norwegian hit Talbot with a high pulse shot. Stalock collected his fourth career assistant.

Ryan van Calgary slapped Noah Hanifin up for a power-play goal at 4:39 of the opening period.

The Wild is at home in the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 9, 2020.

Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press