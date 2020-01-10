Cam Talbot argues for Battle of Alberta nods in victory over Wild

Loading...

There is a decent argument to be made about Saturday’s starting grid less against the Edmonton Oilers.

Because, based on Cam Talbot’s excellent performance against the Minnesota Wild in a 2-1 win on Thursday at Scotiabank Saddledome, the choice is obvious.

The 32-year-old earned his third win in 2020 and his second in the same number of starts that followed Tuesday’s 2-1 win at United Center.

But playing against his former club on Saturday in a massive Battle of Alberta clash when the Oilers appears to roll into town as if it should be like that. Even Mark Talbot must have had a feeling, because Cam’s father extended his stay after the journey of Flames ’Dads and Mentors and was in the audience on Thursday and also planned to catch Saturday’s game.

Let us comment on Thursday’s evidence that with two quick saves began 33 seconds in the game, while his control continued during the first period.

One of his biggest stops in the opening frame was on Matt Dumba, a resident of Calgary, who had tried to end a nice feed from Mikko Koivu in the corner.

But one of his most timely rescues was early in the third period on Jonas Brodin, who was neatly fed by Eric Staal, and just when Brodin thought he had defeated Talbot, the NHL veteran slid to the other side and kicked the shot.

Another halfway marks a lot of traffic and leaves aside a point shot from Jared Spurgeon.

It is no harm to ride the hot hand.

After all, two goalkeepers who can play are important if this team wants an extended stay in the late season.

“We think it’s really necessary for us to use both goalkeepers and give them both time,” said Flames interim head coach Geoff Ward on Thursday morning skate. “And then play-off time comes, we go with the man who has the hot hand. For us we feel that depth is something we can really benefit from.

“And the depth of our goal position makes us a better team.”

However, on Thursday it was all Talbot.

Only Mats Zuccarello managed to exploit him tonight and tore a glove rocket at his former New York Rangers teammate who, just a week ago, was enthusiastic about Zuccarello’s ability to shoot the puck when he was one-on-one with netminders went.

That attack caused the visitors in the second period, but Johnny Gaudreau reacted and pulled the flames forward 2-1 after correcting the puck after a deflection of Marcus Foligno’s stick sent him into his skates.

Gaudreau kicked the puck against himself in the slot and wired it with five holes on Alex Stalock, who in all likelihood had a decent night in just before the Wild.

He had robbed Gaudreau, Elias Lindholm and Matthew Tkachuk during a power play from the second period, including one that slid right in front of his door.

In their second attempts, the flames struggled for much of the middle frame; they were able to finish the first shot, but could not penetrate their second pressure wave.

In the third, they helped Talbot clear the zone after rebounds and stalock stole with 37 attempts.

And eventually it went up to Calgary’s fourth street, including a few wins against the Wild after being defeated 5-4 on Sunday in the shootout at Xcel Energy Center.

Meanwhile, in three appearances in January, Talbot is 3-0-0 and has stopped 97 of 102 shots.

On Thursday he closed 42 out of 43 to make a plea for a new start in the Flames network.

After Thursday’s morning skate, Talbot explained his opinion of the situation between himself and David Rittich, who dominated Calgary’s fold to start the 2019-20 campaign.

“Everyone wants to play, so it’s no secret that I wanted more starts in the first half of the year,” he said. “But it was also difficult to eliminate David at the start of the year. He had no light. He has been our best player all year round.

“I just tried to come to the ice rink every day, work hard, and wait for this opportunity. I am delighted to get a new start (Thursday) and give this team another chance to win. “

Saturday too, you might think.

TKUDOS FOR TKACHUK

From one child in St. Louis to another, Luke Kunin knows how special the 2020 NHL all star game will be for Matthew Tkachuk.

“It’s incredible for him,” said the Minnesota Wild ahead, who is best friends with the 22-year-old Flames star. “How good of a player he is to be recognized, it is great. I am just happy for him and proud of him for that. And to let it be in St. Louis, where it all started for him and a lot friends and family, it will certainly be fun for him. I know he will enjoy it and make the best of it. “

The two played together for the Triple-“A” St. Louis Blues team under 16, went through the US National Team Development Program and remain close friends.

“He is a big name in St. Louis and very popular there, so it will be a great turnout for him, I know for sure,” Kunin said.

ANDERSSON’S NEXT STEP

Ward weighed in on the latest signing of the Flames, Rasmus Andersson, who was locked up for the next six years at an average annual value of US $ 4.55 million per season.

And while the young d-man’s management of the game away from the puck has been enough, Flames’s interim head coach believes there is more to come on the offensive side of his game.

“I think when you get young defenders coming into this competition, you want them to be good at their own goal first, you want them to be good at making the first pass, and then you want them to explore a bit of what they can do in terms of offensive, “Ward said. “And I think this is part of his game where we feel he can get a lot better … it’s nice to see how he is trending, but we still have the feeling that he will come more “

Drive is also one of Andersson’s greatest assets.

“Every night you know what you get out of him, competitive, strenuous,” Ward said. “And he has been solid at the end since the time I have been here. We think it is a very good signing of a young player.”

